The Navarro County Sheriff's Office said goodbye to Larry Carter Friday, who retired after 17 years of dedicated service as a correctional officer.
"We wish him all the best in his retirement and thank him for his years of service to this agency and our citizens," Sheriff Elmer Tanner said.
Congratulations to Sgt. Robin Woodall who was promoted to Lieutenant in corrections Friday.
Lt. Woodall has served in corrections with the Navarro County Sheriff's Office over 12 years with the past eight years being a detention sergeant.
"We are very proud to announce the promotion of Lieutenant Woodall and we wish her all the best in her new position," Tanner said.
