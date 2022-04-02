The Navarro County Sheriff’s Office announced that Deputy Terry Brooks has transferred from Courthouse Security to Evidence Technician. He has more than 12 years experience at the NCSO and has previously worked in the jail, administration and courthouse security.
Deputy Casey Gaston has transferred out of the Navarro County Sheriff’s Office after around 22 years of dedicated service to residents. He has worked in communications, patrol and was the departmental evidence technician. “We wish Casey all the best in his new position as an investigator for the Navarro County District Attorney’s Office,” Sheriff Elmer Tanner stated.
The NCSO welcomed back Kevin Jernigan, who will be assigned to the detention division at the rank of Corporal.
