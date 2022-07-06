...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Temperatures up to 105 degrees and heat index values up
to 108 degrees expected.
* WHERE...All of North and Central Texas.
* WHEN...Through 8 PM CDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity will increase the
risk for heat-related illnesses to occur, particularly for
those working or participating in outdoor activities.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
Sheriff's Office welcomes new employee
From Staff Reports
The Navarro County Sheriff’s Office introduces Randall Boutinghouse as its newest communications officer.
