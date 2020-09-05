Dear Citizens,
As you well know, back to school time is an important event for our entire community. Things will be a little different for everyone as we start back this school year. Some school districts have already begun. Students and teachers will be heading back to class with some changes in daily routines and teachers have had to make some changes to their classrooms as well. Administrators have worked tirelessly and diligently to make sure proper and necessary adjustments have been made to accommodate the needs of everyone in maintaining healthy learning environments.
Safety concerns have always been priority for or students and staff in the county. This year, that is still the case it just happens there have been a few additions due to the current situation in our nation. Businesses are equipping families, teachers and administrators with the supplies and services they need for a successful and safe school year. Back to school is a very busy time and affects us all. So as always, I ask that during this time, please be extra cautious when driving and in traffic. Be mindful of all our school zones especially during the morning hours and early afternoons. Keep an extra look out for potential hazards around our schools and in neighborhoods where children play. Slow down and increase your stopping distances. School buses are back on the road, so be aware of school bus routes in your neighborhood and throughout your daily travel. Leave plenty of time and space for buses. With school traffic, anticipate delays in your travel and leave early enough so you’re not in a rush.
Also please remember when approaching a school zone or school bus on the road, be prepared to stop for bus and pedestrian traffic and by all means do not text and drive. Obey all "no cell phone" posted signs. I want to thank all of you who help make our education system an integral, positive force in our community especially this year with the extra adjustments and precautions having to be taken. Our children are counting on us, so let’s work together to make “Back to School” a rewarding, fun and safe time for all Navarro County residents.
This month our NCSO Facebook page reached over 15,000 likes. I would like to thank you, the citizens, for your continued support. It is important to me and to the NCSO to keep the community informed and up to date as much as possible on what is taking place in our county. By liking our page and sharing informative posts such as asking for information on identifying suspects in thefts, burglaries or other crimes, you are supporting and assisting us in making a difference and taking steps in improving the safety in the place in which you live, where you work, play and raise your families. Communication through social media is a powerful tool when utilized properly. And you the citizens are an intricate part of that. Again, thank you for your continued support, kind words, encouragement and helping our agency help the community in which we all call home.
This month, as part of the NCSO inmate (trustee) work program, we introduced a couple of our inmates to the almost forgotten profession of hauling square bale hay. I have always felt it important to help educate these inmates in various roles of ranching and other professions. Therefore, we use inmate labor when possible to encourage and help them to utilize and apply any skills learned while incarcerated, toward employment once released. We are putting up the square bale hay to support our estray livestock program throughout the year.
On Saturday Aug. 1 at about 11:15 a.m., Corporal Shane Richards observed a vehicle commit a traffic violation before pulling into the Walmart parking lot and parking. Corporal Richards approached the driver and was verifying his DL and wanted information when the driver fled on foot. The vehicle had been reported stolen by the Plano PD and the driver showed to have an outstanding felony warrant for intoxication manslaughter out of Caldwell county. A civilian witness observed the suspect run south from behind Walmart across Park Row into a wooded field. A perimeter of the area was set by units of the NCSO, CPD and Navarro College PD and a request for TDCJ tracking dogs was forwarded to the Beto 1 Unit. The NCSO and CPD also launched drones to attempt to locate the suspect. After several hours of searching, it was determined by the tracking dogs that the suspect had apparently made it to a house in a residential area SW of Walmart. The suspected residence was searched after receiving consent from the owner and the suspect was not located. The suspect was probably picked up by car at or near that location. The NCSO obtained an additional warrant for evading arrest to add to his other warrants. We appreciate the work and efforts of our Deputies, CPD, Navarro College PD, Texas Parks and Wildlife (Game Warden) and Texas Department of Criminal Justice Officers and their animals for their assistance. I would also like to thank our many citizens and landowners who offered assistance during this situation. I appreciate the willingness and effort to help.
On Monday afternoon, Aug. 3rd, the Navarro County Sheriff’s Office was conducting an estray livestock investigation on Hwy 14 near Richland in reference to multiple head of cattle running loose in the area. During the course of the investigation and while trying to locate a property owner for the cattle, the VIN of a Kubota tractor at the suspected location was checked. The Kubota MX 5200 tractor was reported stolen to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office in 2019 and as a result of this investigation, the stolen tractor, loader, shredder and grappler were all recovered. The possible livestock owners name and phone number were also retrieved. All information on the stolen equipment was passed on to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office for further investigation.
On Wednesday, August 12 at approximately 9:30 a.m., the NCSO Narcotics Unit went to a residence in the 100 block of Ivy Street in the Goodlow community on a narcotics complaint. Officers made contact with a resident at the location and during the initial contact they observed narcotics in plain view. Officers secured the residence pursuant to a search warrant and located a second occupant in a bedroom attempting to destroy narcotic evidence. It was later found to be a quantity of cocaine and methamphetamine. Officers prevented any further destruction of evidence, obtained a narcotics search warrant and executed said warrant at the location. Officers seized a quantity of marijuana, methamphetamine, approximately 12.1 grams of cocaine in both powder form and crack form and evidence of narcotic distribution was found as well. A handgun, which was found to be reported stolen to the Dallas Police Department, was also located in the proximity of the narcotics. One male subject was arrested and charged with Manufacture/Deliver Controlled Substance PG 1 over 4 under 200 grams, Possession of Controlled Substance PG 1 over 1 under 4 grams, Possession of Marijuana less than 2 ounces, and Tamper with Physical Evidence. Another good job by our Officers of keeping these illicit drugs off our streets and out of our community.
On Monday, Aug. 17 at approximately 3:15 p.m., the NCSO Narcotics Unit was conducting surveillance on a subject suspected to be selling narcotics from a vehicle at a business in the 1700 Block W 7th Avenue in Corsicana. During this Narcotics investigation surveillance officers witnessed a "hand to hand" drug transaction take place from the suspect vehicle. Officers maintained surveillance on the original suspect vehicle while other officers made contact with the subject on foot that was just observed making a purchase. Officers located two bags containing methamphetamine on the subject and he was arrested for possession of controlled substance PG 1 over 1 under 4 grams. While continuing surveillance at the location our officers observed additional suspected narcotics activity when another vehicle arrived at the location. Officers approached the two vehicles involved due to the narcotics traffic observed. One subject in the secondary vehicle was found to have methamphetamine in his possession and was arrested for possession of controlled substance PG 1 over 1 under 4 grams. Officers then applied for, obtained and served a narcotic search warrant on the original suspect vehicle where they had observed a suspect selling the narcotics. A quantity of methamphetamine as well as a quantity of pills available by prescription only was located. The subject was arrested for possession of controlled substance PG 1 less than 1gram and possession of controlled substance PG 3 less than 28g. Three suspects were arrested during the course of this investigation. This was just another great example of conducting an investigation to disrupt street level narcotics sales. I applaud the efforts of our narcotics unit and Deputies who are always working to keep these illicit drugs off our streets. Good job officers.
On Wednesday, Aug. 26, the Navarro County Sheriff’s Office asked for the publics assistance with a felony theft investigation to assist in locating three stolen horses. The horses were stolen on Tuesday, August 25th sometime between 8:45 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.from the 100 block of Bella Vista Lane Kerens. One suspect was already in custody but the stolen horses’ location was unknown. I am very pleased to report that the stolen horses were located on August 27th due to the diligent investigation being conducted by the NCSO. The horses were located near Bryan, Texas. We would like to thank the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office and the Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association for their assistance with this investigation. We are very thankful and proud that due to the combined efforts of law enforcement, the horses were reunited with their owners.
The Sheriff's Office had approximately 2,637 calls for service in August and dispatch received 2,112 calls for assistance to 911. There were approximately 124 persons arrested and booked into the Navarro County Justice Center and the average daily jail population was 217 inmates. The Narcotics Unit arrested nine suspects, filed ten criminal cases and served four outstanding arrest warrants. No inmates were transferred to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice and no inmates were transferred to State Jail or SAFP Units per COVID-19 restrictions. This month we estrayed two cows and one donkey and hauled them to our county farm at Petty’s Chapel. We also sold two estray horses and one donkey at the Elkhart Horse Sale for $900.00.
We had one resignation this month and proudly introduce both new employees and new employee assignments to our citizens: Courtney Lynch has been hired as a correctional officer and Deputy JJ Freeland has successfully completing our patrol field training program and has been assigned to his new position as community service officer. We congratulate Courtney and JJ and wish them all the very best with their new positions.
We are currently accepting applications for vacancies in our detention, courthouse security, patrol, communications and CID divisions. As in the past, applications will continue to be taken for any vacancy until the position is filled.
Strive not to be a success, but rather to be of value. - Albert Einstein
As always, now more than ever, God bless and be safe.
Sheriff Elmer Tanner
