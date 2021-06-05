To say May was a tad busy would be an understatement.
The NCSO observed National Correctional Officers Week Sunday, May 2 through Saturday, May 8. In 1984, President Ronald Reagan signed Proclamation 5187, creating "National Correctional Officers’ Week." Each year, the first full week in May is recognized as National Correctional Officers and Employees Week, commemorating the contributions of correctional officers and personnel who work in jails, prisons, and community corrections across the country. The services provided by the dedicated and hard working men and women of corrections are vital to every community. I would also like to thank and recognize the families of these correctional officers as well. These men and women are also husbands, wives, mothers and fathers and often have to miss school activities, holidays, weekends and other activities with their families because of the job. If you happen to know, or ever run into one of our Navarro County Sheriff’s Office correctional officers; please thank them for their dedication and commitment to our community as they are an important part of the daily operations we provide for the county. I very much appreciate each and every one and the service they provide daily.
The NCSO also observed National Police Week May 9-15.
In 1962, President Kennedy proclaimed May 15 as National Peace Officers Memorial Day and the calendar week in which May 15th falls, as National Police Week. Established by a joint resolution of Congress in 1962, National Police Week pays special recognition to those law enforcement officers who have lost their lives in the line of duty for the safety and protection of others. Please join us in celebrating those who protect and serve us every minute of every day, and we honor the courageous officers who devoted themselves so fully to others that in the process they laid down their lives.
Greater love has no one than this, to lay down one's life for one's friends. - John 15:13
I offer congratulations to all the graduates of Navarro College Basic Peace Officer Course Classes 115, 116 and 118. I was proud to pin the badge on Navarro County Sheriff’s office graduates Raychaun Ballard and Joseph Palos. I appreciate Captain Cagle and past academy alumni Deputies Grigsby, Morales and Ward for coming out to support our fellow officers at the commencement ceremony. I wish these officers all the best in their future endeavors. God bless and stay safe.
On Monday, May 3rd, Corporal Shane Richards, along with C.I.D. Sergeants Randy Clay and Caleb Loftis, went to a location on NW 3325 in Brushie Prairie attempting to serve a felony arrest warrant. Officers did not make contact with the wanted person at the location but as Corporal Richards was leaving the area, he noticed a vehicle traveling on NW 3325 and both occupants were littering. Corporal Richards stopped the vehicle for a littering investigation and made contact with the two occupants. During the course of the investigation it was determined that the passenger gave a fictitious name and DOB and upon positive identification was found to be wanted for an outstanding felony parole warrant. The officers also located a small black pouch that contained suspected Methamphetamine, small white cardboard type box with paraphernalia inside as well as a locked wooden box that had all been thrown from the vehicle.
Both occupants were taken into custody and transported to the Justice Center where Corporal Richards obtained a search warrant for the locked wooden box. The wooden box contained approximately 97.8 grams of suspected Methamphetamine, digital scales, baggies and records. One suspect was charged with manufacture/delivery controlled substance PG 1 over 4 under 200 grams, parole violation warrant, tampering with physical evidence and fail to ID as a fugitive. The second suspect was charged with manufacture/delivery of controlled substance PG 1 over 4 under 200 grams, tampering with physical evidence, and possession of controlled substance PG 3 under 28 grams. This was an outstanding job by our officers and it all began with littering. So, don’t mess with Texas.
On Wednesday, May 5, about 8:25 p.m., Deputy Rider was dispatched to FM 667 in reference to a person with a gun. The suspect allegedly pointed a pistol towards the victim twice while driving. Deputy Rider located the possible suspect vehicle on West Hwy 31 just outside of the Corsicana city limits and performed a traffic stop for observed traffic violations. Deputy Rider made contact with the suspect and later obtained verbal consent to search the vehicle. During the vehicle search Deputy Rider located a pistol allegedly used to point towards the victim, a green glass pipe with Methamphetamine residue inside and approximately 4.29 grams of Methamphetamine under the driver seat. The suspect was arrested for Unlawful Carrying Weapon, Possession of Controlled Substance PG 1 over 4 under 200 grams and a warrant was later obtained for deadly conduct.
On May 6th, Deputies responded to a call in reference to missing or stolen livestock in the area of NE 3020 in Kerens. There were a total of ten Black Brangus cattle and all were approximately seven years old. All the cattle have a “M” brand on the left side rib cage and the number of which year they were born branded on the left hip. The cattle have red ear tags and the following numbers were missing from the herd: 26, 29, 31, 33, 35, 42, 54, 56, 57, & 63. A possible witness observed what they thought may be a white Chevrolet pickup, pulling a 28-foot older steel gooseneck trailer with black cows and having red ear tags, traveling on NE CR 3040. Another possible witness had said they had witnessed what they thought was a white GMC dually pickup with the same type of trailer riding around the Kerens area.
On May 10th, Deputies responded to missing or stolen livestock in the area of SE 4080. There were two yearlings with a K bar (K-) brand on the left hip both yearlings weighing approximately 700 lbs. If anyone has any information involving this crime and wants to remain anonymous, please contact Crime Stoppers at 903-874-8477 or submit a tip online please click on the link www.p3tips.com/1464 or download the App P3 Tips.
This month the NCSO has responded to numerous burglary of motor vehicle incidents at residences around Richland Chambers Lake. We are warning citizens to always, always lock their vehicles and do not leave valuables or weapons inside your vehicle. Always report suspicious activity to the NCSO at 903-654-3001.
On May 22 at approximately 11:40 a.m., Corporal Richards conducted a traffic stop in the 1900 block of E MLK Corsicana for a seat belt violation. During the course of the traffic investigation, one subject was arrested and charged with Tampering with Physical Evidence, POCS PG 3 under 28 grams, POCS PG 1 4g-200g, Man/Del controlled substance 4g-200g and POM under two ounces. Approximately 39.2 grams of suspected Methamphetamine, 6.5 grams of suspected cocaine, pills and marijuana were seized. Good job Corporal Richards, keep up the good work.
On May 26 at approximately 4:15 p.m., NCSO Detectives working jointly with a Texas Ranger, located and recovered possible human remains at a remote wooded location off NW 3240 in the Antioch Community of Navarro County. The agencies had been jointly investigating a missing person complaint of a Dawson man since he was reported missing to the NCSO on June 29, 2020. The investigators believed that the human remains could possibly be the reported missing person. The remains were sent to American Forensics for autopsy by JP Connie Hickman. A suspect who had previously been identified by the investigators as a person of interest in the missing person case, was taken into custody late in the afternoon of May 26 on unrelated arrest warrants and transported to the Navarro County Justice Center.
On May 27 American Forensics positively identified the human remains as the missing person Jimmy French III of Dawson. On May 27 a probable cause complaint and affidavit for murder was presented to District Judge James Lagomarsino and an arrest warrant for murder was issued. The arrest warrant was then served by investigators on the suspect Jesse Raines who remains in custody at the Navarro County Justice Center. This case remains under investigation.
We remembered and honored many on Memorial Day. Memorial Day is heroic sacrifice. We do not know them all, but we do owe them all. We acknowledge those who heroically gave of themselves, even unto death, for a purpose they believed in that was greater than themselves. Regardless of what the state of our nation is in currently, it does not make the sacrifice, the love of country and our freedoms, fought for by those that made the ultimate sacrifice, mean any less. Since the days just following the end of the Civil War, Americans have observed a day in May to honor those who died in military service to their country. In the spirit of the day, we can also recall, honor, and pray for all those we know who have lived their lives of service and sacrifice for the good of others. So to all those who courageously gave their lives, and to those who bravely fight today... we say thank you.
On Memorial Day the NCSO Honor Guard was once again honored to take part and present the colors at the Memorial Day service held by the Woodland Cemetery Association and Single Believers Ministry.
The Sheriff's Office had approximately 2,810 calls for service in May and our dispatch received 2,259 calls for assistance to 911. There were approximately 188 persons arrested and booked into the Navarro County Justice Center and the average daily jail population was 171 inmates. Fourteen inmates were transferred to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice and nine inmates were transferred to State Jail and SAFP Units to serve their sentences. This month we estrayed two horses, two mules and hauled them to our county farm at Petty’s Chapel. We sold one estray horse and donkey at Elkhart Horse Sale for $147 and $200.00 was also collected in estray fees this month. We also donated two estrayed pot belly pigs to a non-profit organization.
Congratulations Corporal Travis Thurston, Deputy Joe Holmes and Corporal Ismael Esparza on recently being assigned to the Navarro County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team. Best of luck to these officers. Congratulations also to Wesley Devorak on being promoted to Sergeant in our Detention Division, Deputy Ryan Gantt on his transfer from the Patrol Division to his new position as our Community Service Officer, Deputy Joseph (Joey) Palos, who graduated the Navarro College Police Academy on his transfer from our Detention Division to the Patrol Division. Deputy Palos is currently in the 16-week patrol FTO program. We wish these officers all the best of luck with their new positions.
We are currently accepting applications for all divisions. We currently have vacancies in detention, patrol, courthouse security and the criminal investigation division. As in the past, applications will continue to be taken for any vacancy until the position is filled.
Rather fail with honor than succeed by fraud - Sophocles
As always, God bless and be safe,
Sheriff Elmer Tanner
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.