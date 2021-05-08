In April we celebrated National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week. “Telecommunicators” is the professional title for those we affectionately call Dispatchers or 911 Operators. They are the true First Responder. The lifeline for not only the community, but for the Officers, Deputies, Firefighters, and Paramedics on the street. They require both physical skills and mental abilities.
A dispatcher must be able to make decisions and act on them with limited time and information in situations where there is an element of danger and minimal time. He or she must be able to deal with people in a variety of emotional states, while remaining calm and professional. They are the hero most will never meet.
On any day or week, not just one designated on the calendar, please take the time to thank and honor these heroes in your community. Let them know you appreciate the job they do. We send them all our thanks and tip our hats in their honor.
These folks are a very special group of individuals. I am proud of our telecommunicators, the job they do for our officers, fireman, first responders and our community each day. The stress, patience and multiple hats they must wear in a day is not known by most. Even when faced with a troubling or emotional call, those that can stick with you or even gets under their skin, the dispatcher remains calm and carries on. They take a breath, put their emotions aside and keep going because that’s what it takes. They are truly appreciated.
Appreciated and recognized on Administrative Professional's Day was Krystal McCollum, Kristin Bates, Debra Kelley, Mikayla Hippard and Breanna Parks. I sincerely appreciate and am grateful for each of you, all your hard work, dedication and loyalty to me and to the N.C.S.O.
On Thursday, April 1, Cpl. Thurston went to the 8000 block of NWCR 2109 to attempt an arrest warrant service serve on a female for possession of controlled substance. Cpl. Thurston made contact with the wanted female suspect at a small out building on the property where she resided. Corporal Thurston observed smoke inside the residence and detected an odor of marijuana emitting from inside.
The suspect voluntarily gave Cpl. Thurston a rolled marijuana cigarette which she had on her person and Cpl. Thurston then observed a small box on the bed which the female stated contained marijuana. Cpl. Thurston also observed a small baggie containing suspected methamphetamine, marijuana and syringes. Cpl. Thurston then observed in plain view a glass pipe and loaded syringe containing clear liquid with suspected methamphetamine. As a result of the investigation the suspect was charged with possession of controlled substance penalty group one, over one gram less than four grams and possession of marijuana under two ounces along with the outstanding arrest warrant for possession of controlled substance. Keep up the good work Cpl. Thurston.
On Friday, April 30h, the Navarro County Sheriff’s Office led a police escort through Corsicana on Interstate Highway 45 in honor of Kozmo, the K9 from the Mesquite Police Department killed in the line of duty while chasing armed robbery suspects.
The dog was transported from Texas A&M, where a necropsy was performed, to his final resting place in Mesquite.
Congratulations to Deputy Rose Clark on successfully completing our patrol field training program. We wish Deputy Clark the best of luck with her assignment in the patrol division and look forward to her serving the citizens of Navarro County.
The Sheriff's Office had approximately 3,026 calls for service in April and our dispatch received 1,998 calls for assistance to 911. There were approximately 172 persons arrested and booked into the Navarro County Justice Center and the average daily jail population was 183 inmates. Seventeen inmates were transferred to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice and six inmates were transferred to State Jail and SAFP Units to serve their sentences.
We estrayed one horse, one donkey, one bull, two hogs and hauled them to our county farms at Angus and Petty’s Chapel. We sold one estray emu at Huntsville Exotic Sale for $348 and $175 was collected in estray fees. We also sold one calf at Corsicana Livestock Auction for $182.55
We are currently accepting applications for all divisions. We currently have vacancies in detention, patrol, courthouse security, community service officer and the criminal investigation division. As in the past, applications will continue to be taken for any vacancy until the position is filled.
“A lie doesn't become truth, wrong doesn't become right, and evil doesn't become good, just because it's accepted by a majority.” - Booker T. Washington
As always, God bless and be safe,
Sheriff Elmer Tanner
