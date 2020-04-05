Dear Citizens,
A challenge like the coronavirus is unheard of in today's times. Who would have thought two weeks ago that we would all be where we are now. Borders are closed, communities are on lockdown and many people are facing uncertainty over their jobs and businesses.
Things are changing by the minute, and how long the situation will continue, we don’t know. The daily norm of our businesses, our schools and government are all being disrupted and there are no precedents or models on which to base decisions. And as the coronavirus spreads, it presents challenges for everyone.
Clearly, it’s only together, as a community, that we will be able to find solutions and fight it effectively. We are learning as we go from each other as we make the decisions needed to keep life and work moving as we negotiate this pandemic. More than ever, everyone’s contribution matters. All of our lives in some way have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
This affects not only our way of life but our future as well and we are all stakeholders in our future. During this difficult time, I ask that you please comply with not only the Governor’s Executive Orders but the orders of your local city or county government. I ask that you please do your part to help keep our communities safe.
In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, this month in conjunction with a memo from Texas Jail Standards and effective immediately, all public inmate visitation is suspended at the Navarro County Justice Center until further notice. This memo is excluding attorney visitation and individuals carrying out law enforcement activities such as probation and parole officers.
Please note that anyone may encounter a screening process prior to entering the facility in order to ensure that no possible infected person enters the facility. We urge anyone that shows possible symptoms of having the coronavirus to not come to the Justice Center. Your cooperation in this matter is greatly appreciated.
This month we held our Annual NCSO Departmental Meeting and Awards Ceremony. I would like to say congratulations to the following Deputies: Deputy Patty Medina on being awarded Employee of the Year, Detective Sergeant Jeff Harbuck awarded Deputy of the Year, and Betty Rivera was awarded Detention Officer of the Year.
Congratulations to these Deputies for a job well done during 2019. I would also like to say thank you to all our employees for the job they do every day, 24/7 in serving the citizens of Navarro County. I appreciate your dedication and the effort you all put forth no matter the department you are assigned or the capacity in which you serve.
On Tuesday, March 3, deputies from the Navarro County Sheriff’s Office executed an animal seizure warrant for 32 head of cattle in the 7000 block of FM 1126 Barry. Deputies located evidence of deceased cattle along with several head of emaciated cattle on the property. Two suspects were arrested at the scene for a disturbing case of cruelty to animals and the cattle were taken directly to a local veterinary clinic for treatment. I applaud the work of our deputies who put in numerous hours on this case and worked diligently to remove the cattle from the property, get them evaluated and proper care received as soon as possible. The cattle would not be recognized today as their body score has improved drastically.
On Friday, March 6, the NCSO Narcotics Unit executed a narcotics search warrant in the 3300 block Lafayette Street in Corsicana. A quantity of methamphetamine and a quantity of Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) dab oil was seized at the location. Two suspects at the location had active Parole Violation warrants. As a result of the investigation, five suspects were arrested at the location and charged with Man/Del CS PG 1 > 1G < 4G in Drug Free Zone and Man/Del CS PG2 > 1G < 4G in Drug Free Zone. The suspect location was within 1,000 feet of Fullerty-Garitty Park which is a drug free zone. A job well done to our deputies getting these drugs off the street and especially because they were located within a drug free zone.
On Monday morning, March 16, the Navarro County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team and Crisis Negotiations Unit were deployed to a barricaded person inside an 18-wheeler parked at the Dawson Exxon. The suspect was wanted out of Navarro County for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and was believed to be armed.
The suspect refused to comply with earlier initial attempts by our patrol division and Dawson PD to serve the arrest warrant at the location. A surrender was negotiated and the suspect was taken into custody without incident. I applaud the combined efforts of our NCSO officers, working together with Dawson PD Chief Carter and Pct. 4 Constable Thomas who resolved this incident by taking the suspect into custody without incident while keeping our citizens safe during this operation.
On Monday, March 6, NCSO Narcotics Unit with assistance from our Patrol Division conducted a traffic stop at W. 4th Ave and N. Beaton in Corsicana. During the course of the investigation, the suspect was found to have narcotic paraphernalia on his person.
Officers attempted to place the subject in handcuffs and he immediately began resisting.
Officers were able to take the subject into custody and as a result of the investigation, multiple bags containing approximately 8.5 grams of methamphetamine were seized. The subject was transported to the NCSO Jail and charged with Man/Del CS PG 1 > 4G < 200G and Resisting Arrest. Another good job by our officers of taking drugs off our streets.
The Sheriff's Office had approximately 2,610 calls for service in March and our Dispatch received 1,773 calls for assistance to 911. There were approximately 163 persons arrested and booked into the Navarro County Justice Center and the average daily jail population was 222 inmates. The Narcotics Unit arrested 15 suspects, filed 18 criminal cases and served nine outstanding arrest warrants. Fifteen inmates were transferred to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice and six other inmates were transferred to State Jail and SAFP Units to serve their sentences. This month, we estrayed one horse, one cow and two calves and hauled them to our county farms at Petty’s Chapel and Angus.
I am proud to introduce our newest telecommunicator to our Navarro County citizens. Sonya Murdock comes to the NCSO as no stranger to law enforcement as she worked for the Texas Department of Criminal Justice for 20 years and also is a former dispatcher for the Freestone County Sheriff’s Office. We congratulate and welcome Sonya and wish her all the best of luck in her new position at the NCSO.
We are currently accepting applications for vacancies in communications, detention and administration divisions. As in the past, applications will continue to be taken for any vacancy until the position is filled.
“We all have an unsuspected reserve of strength inside that emerges when life puts us to the test.” -Isabelle Allende
As always, God bless and be safe.
Sheriff Elmer Tanner
