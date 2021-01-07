Dear Citizens,
I, my family and all of us here at the Navarro County Sheriff’s Office, would like to extend our best wishes for a prosperous and Happy New Year to our citizens. We look forward to helping make 2021 a safe year for all those throughout our community.
Please be assured as I enter my third term as your Sheriff, my commitment to you the citizens remains strong and I will continue to work with you to improve the quality of life for the current and future residents of Navarro County. It is my hope, now more than ever, that 2021 will be a year when those in our community will continue to extend a helping hand to their neighbors, coworkers, family, friends and strangers in need. We all have been effected, have gone through our fair share and have been touched in some way by the changes, restrictions and uncertainties of the pandemic this past year. Again, I hope we all can continue to be patient, understanding and work together as a community to get through these trying times.
It's a pleasure to say and extend a heartfelt thank you to all those that have supported me and the men and women of the NCSO while we continue to strive to make our county a safer place to live and raise our families. We appreciate you all and we wish you and yours an overabundance of blessings, health, happiness and success in the coming year. Please contact my office if I, or any of my staff, can ever be of any assistance.
On Dec. 21, the NCSO SWAT Team and Negotiations Unit were deployed to assist the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office with an armed barricaded person situation. Limestone County S.O. reported at approximately 12:30 p.m., deputies received a call of a disturbance with weapons on Limestone County Road 462 near 460. Deputies responded, began to investigate and determined that the suspect had fired a gun at another person and had also assaulted his girlfriend. This suspect was also wanted by Limestone County for three felony counts of Possession and one felony count of Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity.
The suspect attempted to elude deputies but was later located hiding on the roof of a friend’s house. He was taken into custody without incident and without harm to any law enforcement involved. The incident was ultimately brought to a peaceful resolution due to the combined efforts of the Limestone County S.O., Navarro County S.O., Texas Game Wardens, Texas Department of Public Safety, Mexia Police and Fire Departments, Texas Department of Criminal Justice and the Coolidge Police Department. We are always proud to assist our fellow officers and agencies with any asset the NCSO possesses. Thank you to our SWAT team for their continued professionalism. We applaud each officer and agency involved in this operation which ultimately led to the peaceful resolution.
On Dec. 25, Santa’s helpers from the Navarro County Sheriff’s Office delivered approximately 175 gift packages to the inmates at the Justice Center for Christmas. The gift packages were prepared and delivered to the NCSO by our local Salvation Army after being donated by Veldman Land and Cattle. With my approval, Detention Officers of the NCSO delivered the gift packages to every inmate within the facility so that they could experience the true meaning of Christmas.
The Sheriff's Office had approximately 2,167 calls for service in December and dispatch received 1,623 calls for assistance to 9-1-1. There were approximately 145 persons arrested and booked into the Navarro County Justice Center and the average daily jail population was 191 inmates. This month two inmates were transferred to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice and nine inmates was transferred to State Jail or SAFP Units.
In December we estrayed five cows, four calves, one bull, one horse, one donkey and hauled them to our county farms at Petty’s Chapel and Angus. We sold one estray sheep at Corsicana Livestock Auction for $119.62 and collected $500 in estray fees from the owners who recovered their estray cattle.
We are currently accepting applications for vacancies in our detention, courthouse security, patrol and CID divisions. As in the past, applications will continue to be taken for any vacancy until the position is filled.
“What the new year brings to you will depend a great deal on what you bring to the new year.”
— Vern McLellan
Again we wish you all God’s blessings a safe, healthy and Happy New Year,
Sheriff Elmer Tanner
