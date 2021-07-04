I hope everyone has a safe and Happy Independence Day with family and friends and I also hope you take a moment to be grateful and realize, especially now more than ever before, all that the holiday stands for and why we celebrate it.
Effective immediately, the Navarro County Sheriffs Office has changed the minimum hiring age for correctional officers to 18 years of age. We are making this policy change in an effort to allow more opportunities for young adults to pursue a career in law enforcement.
Congratulations to our own Telecommunicators Corporal Mariela Martinez and Pshaun Martin who were recognized by North Central Texas 9-1-1 and received a 2020 Professionalism Award. As with many things this past year due to Covid concerns, the award ceremony was cancelled so I ask we award them with congratulations.
In June we presented former Lieutenant and current Precinct 2 Constable Raychaun Ballard, a plaque for over 24 years of dedicated service to the NCSO. We wish Ray all the best in his new role serving the Navarro County citizens as our new Constable.
On June 2nd, Deputy Holmes and Sgt. Thurston responded to the 236 mile marker north bound IH-45 in reference to a male subject walking in the middle of the interstate. Upon meeting with the subject, the subject appeared to be very nervous and even physically shaking and stuttering his speech. Sgt. Thurston detected an odor of a metabolized alcoholic beverage emitting from the subjects’ person. Deputies then patted the subject down for officer safety and discovered a Crown Royal bag in the subjects’ pocket. The bag contained a 380 handgun along with approximately 6.3 grams of MDMA ecstasy and 7.0 grams of cocaine. The subject having previous felony convictions out of Dallas county is now charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of controlled substance PG 2 over 4 under 400 grams, possession of controlled substance PG1 over 4 under 200 grams and instantered on public intoxication.
On June 5th Deputy Porter observed a vehicle fail to stop at the stop sign at the intersection of FM 744 and FM 55. Deputy Porter conducted a traffic stop in the 800 block of South Kerr street in Blooming Grove. Upon contact with the driver, Deputy Porter detected an odor of marijuana emitting from inside the vehicle. The driver was initially detained and a probable cause vehicle search was conducted. Sgt. Thurston and Deputy Farmer arrived and assisted with the vehicle search where deputies located a tan Crown Royal sack in the trunk. The sack contained a baggie of marijuana, digital scales and numerous small empty baggies. Deputies then located a camo back pack which contained a 32 caliber revolver, digital scales, several pipes and marijuana bongs along with a package containing marijuana seeds. Deputies also observed a 12-gauge pump shotgun in the trunk. The suspect was then placed into custody for Possession of Marijuana under 2 ounces and unlawful carrying of a weapon.
On June 6th at approximately 5:08 pm, Corporal Richards conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of NW 2090 and NW 2091 near Corsicana for an observed violation. As a result of the traffic investigation, one subject was arrested and charged with possession of controlled substance PG 1 under 1 gram, possession of controlled substance PG 3 under 28 grams, possession of marijuana under 2 ounces and tamper with or fabricate physical evidence.
On Tuesday, June 14th, Sergeant Thurston and Deputy Farmer conducted a traffic stop in the 14000 block of Highway 22 outside the city of Blooming Grove after observing a dark colored Chevrolet pickup operating with defective license plate lamps. During the course of the traffic investigation, the deputies obtained consent to search and located suspected Methamphetamine, syringes, paraphernalia and digital scales. The driver was arrested and charged with possession of controlled substance PG1 over 1 under 4 grams and also received a citation for open container.
The female passenger was arrested and charged with possession of controlled substance PG 1 over 1 under 4 grams, fail to ID fugitive with intent to give false information as well as having four outstanding felony warrants and two misdemeanor warrants that were also served upon arrest.
Congratulations to Ignacio Esparza on being promoted to Corporal in our Detention Division and Deputy Matt Porter who was promoted to Corporal in patrol. We wish them all the very best with their new positions. We also proudly introduce our newest NCSO employees to our Navarro County citizens. Gary Farmer has been hired as our newest Patrol Deputy and graduated the Navarro College Police Academy in 2020 and has previous experience as a Patrol Officer for Garrett PD. Kurt Sutton is a recent graduate of the Navarro College Police Academy and has been hired as our newest Detention officer. We are proud for Kurt to begin his law enforcement career here with us at the NCSO and we congratulate both men and wish them both all the very best with their new positions.
The Sheriff's Office had approximately 2,760 calls for service in June and our dispatch received 2,297 calls for assistance to 9-1-1. There were approximately 205 persons arrested and booked into the Navarro County Justice Center and the average daily jail population was 184 inmates. Nineteen inmates were transferred to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice and ten inmates were transferred to State Jail and SAFP Units to serve their sentences.
This month we estrayed one cow, one calf, one donkey, one goat, one pig and hauled them to our county farms at Pettys Chapel and Angus. We sold one estray mule and donkey at Elkhart Horse Sale for $269.50.
We are currently accepting applications for all divisions. We currently have vacancies in detention, patrol, courthouse security, and the criminal investigation division. As in the past, applications will continue to be taken for any vacancy until the position is filled.
"I like to see a man proud of the place in which he lives. I like to see a man live so that his place will be proud of him." – Abraham Lincoln
As always, God Bless and be safe.
