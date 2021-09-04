Dear Citizens,
Another summer has come and gone and students headed back to class this month. As you well know, back to school time is an important event for our entire community. Last year things were a little different starting off and even this year, although better in some ways, returning to school is still being handled cautiously and responsibly.
Safety concerns have always been a priority for our students and staff in the county and this year, that is still the case. Although there still remains a little uncertainty with the past few months being as they have been, we adapt and move on.
As with every year, I ask that during this time, please be extra cautious when driving and in traffic. Be mindful of all our school zones especially during the morning hours and early afternoons. Keep an extra look out for potential hazards around our schools and in neighborhoods where children play. Slow down and increase your stopping distances. School buses are again back on the road, so be aware of school bus routes in your neighborhood and throughout your daily travel. Leave plenty of time and space for buses. With school traffic, anticipate delays in your travel and leave early enough so you’re not in a rush. Please remember when approaching a school zone or school bus on the road, to be prepared and stop for bus and pedestrian traffic and by all means, do not text and drive. Obey all "no cell phone" posted signs.
I want to thank all of you who help make our education system an integral, positive force in our community. Our children are counting on us, so let’s work together to make “Back to School” a rewarding, fun and safe time for all Navarro County residents.
The NCSO family dealt with a tragic blow as former Navarro County Sheriff’s Office Deputy and current Constable Raychaun Ballard passed away. We ask that you continue to keep his family in your thoughts and prayers.
I, along with the other members of the Sheriffs Coalition, had a private meeting at the annual Sheriffs Association of Texas convention in San Antonio to discuss matters related to the proposed high-speed rail project and its impacts on our citizens. Present were myself, Brad Norman, Ellis County; Bobby Adams, Madison County; Don Sowell, Grimes County; Kevin Ellis, Leon County; Jeremy Shipley, Freestone County; Murray Agnew, Limestone County; Troy Guidry, Waller County; and Dennis Wilson, retired Sheriff, Limestone County. We received updates on the recent legislative session, the Miles case before the Texas Supreme Court and the federal infrastructure plan. We discussed ways to continue our ongoing coordination surrounding landowner complaints of trespass and harassment by employees or agents of the proposed high-speed rail, as well as other issues of local county concerns. The Sheriffs Coalition plans to meet again in the next quarter of 2021 with the leadership of Texans Against HSR.
Did you know you have to re-register your brand this year? Even if the brand has been in your family for generations, you must re-register it starting August 31, 2021 at the county clerk's office. Check out some of the most common questions centered around this here at: http://tscra.org/.../brand-frequently-asked-questions/
On Aug. 10 Navarro County Sheriff’s Office Detectives along with Freestone County Constable Richard McGowan, recovered a Caterpillar Mini-Excavator that was reported stolen to Dallas PD on July 31. The stolen equipment was located on SW 2380 near Richland after a search warrant was obtained for the property by the NCSO. Although this incident still remains under investigation, we are certainly proud to have recovered the victim’s equipment.
As I have mentioned in the past, a part of the NCSO inmate (trustee) work program, is when we introduce our (farm trustee) inmates to the almost forgotten profession of hauling square bale hay. I have always felt it important to help educate these inmates in various roles of ranching as well as other professions. Therefore, we use inmate labor when possible to encourage and help them to utilize and apply any skills learned while incarcerated toward employment once released. We put up square bale hay to support our estray livestock program throughout the year.
We were happy to take part in Navarro Elementary’s Back to School Color Blast Fun Run held at IOOF Park last month. We appreciate and say thank you to our NCSO officers who met, talked with and cheered on all the kids and participants in the events that day.
This months scam was reported to me by a concerned citizen:
“I just received a call that the border patrol and US customs has seized a package with drugs, contraband and money with my name attached. I was told I had to “press 1” to talk to them and get this straightened out to avoid legal action.”
Be advised this is just another example of the many different versions of scams being attempted against our citizens daily. Be vigilant and don’t believe or become a victim.
This month we proudly introduce our newest NCSO employees to our Navarro County citizens. Hanson Harris has been hired as a detention officer who brings approximately two years’ experience from his previous employer, the Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office. Christopher Valdez and Jordyn Purser have also been hired as detention officers and have now began their law enforcement career at the NCSO.
We are proud to have these officers join us and we wish them all them all the very best with their new positions.
The Sheriff's Office had approximately 2,895 calls for service in August and our dispatch received 2,235 calls for assistance to 9-1-1. There were approximately 188 persons arrested and booked into the Navarro County Justice Center and the average daily jail population was 202 inmates. Seven inmates were transferred to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice and six inmates were transferred to State Jail and SAFP Units to serve their sentences.
This month we estrayed three bulls and hauled them to our county farms at Petty’s Chapel and Angus, sold two estray cows at Corsicana Livestock Auction for $1,005.70 and also collected $450 dollars in estray fees.
We are currently accepting applications for all divisions and currently have vacancies in detention, patrol, courthouse security, communications and the criminal investigation division. As in the past, applications will continue to be taken for any vacancy until the position is filled.
“No matter how many mistakes you make or how slow you progress, you are still way ahead of everyone who isn't trying.” -Tony Robbins
As always, God Bless and be safe,
Sheriff Elmer Tanner
