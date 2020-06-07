Dear Citizens,
The NCSO observed National Correctional Officers Week May 3rd through the 9th. In 1984, President Ronald Reagan signed Proclamation 5187, creating "National Correctional Officers’ Week."
Each year, the first full week in May is recognized as National Correctional Officers and Employees Week, commemorating the contributions of correctional officers and personnel who work in jails, prisons, and community corrections across the country.
The services provided by the dedicated and hard working men and women of corrections are vital to every community.
Along with these fine men and women, I would also like to thank and recognize the families of these correctional officers as well. These men and women are also husbands, wives, mothers and fathers and often have to miss school activities, holidays, weekends and other activities with their families because of the job. Would you please join me in thanking our Navarro County Sheriffs Office correctional officers for their dedication and commitment to our community. I very much appreciate each and every one of you and the service that you provide daily.
The NCSO also observed National Police Week as well during the week of May 10th thru 16th. In 1962, President Kennedy proclaimed May 15 as National Peace Officers Memorial Day and the calendar week in which May 15 falls, as National Police Week. Established by a joint resolution of Congress in 1962, National Police Week pays special recognition to those law enforcement officers who have lost their lives in the line of duty for the safety and protection of others. Celebrating those who protect and serve us every minute of every day, we honor the courageous officers who devoted themselves so fully to others that in the process they laid down their lives. “Greater love has no one than this, to lay down one's life for one's friends.” - John 15:13
We remembered and honored on Memorial Day, heroic sacrifice. We acknowledged those who heroically gave of themselves, even unto death, for a purpose they believed in, that was greater than themselves. Since the days just following the end of the Civil War, Americans have observed a day in May to honor those who died in military service to their country. In the spirit of the day, we can also recall, honor, and pray for all those we know who have lived their lives of service and sacrifice for the good of others. So, to those who courageously gave their lives, and to those who bravely fight today... we will always say thank you.
Thank you to the folks at Integrity Urgent Care who delivered donuts, Susan Hale and Butcher Block Corsicana for the Chocolate chip cookies, sheet cake and Chex mix as well as to the The Village at Heritage Oaks, Kindred at home and New Century Hospice for feeding us breakfast one morning. We at the NCSO sincerely appreciate your kindness and thoughtfulness for thinking of us during National Police Week.
On May 1st the NCSO investigated a reported burglary of a habitation and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the 100 block of S Hwy 309 Goodlow. The suspects allegedly discharged a firearm at the homeowner during the commission of the crime. Numerous law enforcement units and TDCJ tracking dogs were sent to the area. Numerous suspects were arrested.
On Tuesday, May 19, at 04:20 hours, Deputy Esparza was patrolling the area of Hwy. 287 and SE 3100 near Mildred when he observed a white 2002 Chevy truck driving north on Hwy. 287.
The Deputy observed the truck was having trouble maintaining a single lane and thought that the driver may be impaired. The Deputy observed the driver continued to travel north on HWY 287 at speeds of 70 miles per hour in a 55 mile an hour zone and initiated his emergency overhead lights to conduct a traffic stop on the driver for the violations. The truck however continued to travel north on HWY 287 and began increasing speed. The Deputy initiated pursuit of the vehicle and continued into Corsicana and onto N Interstate 45.
The suspect vehicle continued N on I-45 until it was later spiked by the Ellis County Sheriff’s Office and the vehicle stopped at the 253 mm of I-45 where the driver was taken into custody.
After an owner registration check was conducted and after further investigation, it was determined that the truck was stolen out of Dallas County. The suspect was taken into custody and transported to the Navarro County Justice Center. Thank you to all agencies who assisted with this pursuit and investigation and a job well done to Deputy Esparza.
On Tuesday, May 19, NCSO patrol was dispatched to the 6000 block of FM 1126 Emhouse for an attempt to locate a stolen skid steer out of Dallas. Upon arrival, our patrol units located four individuals at the location along with the stolen skid steer. The Deputies later located two additional stolen skid steers on the property that were reported stolen out of the Dallas area as well. All four suspects were arrested and charged with theft of property over $150,000. One suspect was also charged with possession of controlled substance under a gram and one suspect was charged with possession of controlled substance PG 3 under 28 grams.
The recovered stolen skid steers had estimated values of over $150,000.00.
A great job by our patrol and CID divisions today. I am very proud that they broke up this commercial theft ring and recovered this stolen equipment for the owners.
The Sheriff's Office had approximately 1,906 calls for service in May and dispatch received 1,966 calls for assistance to 911. There were approximately 109 persons arrested and booked into the Navarro County Justice Center and the average daily jail population was 191 inmates.
The Narcotics Unit arrested five suspects, filed four criminal cases and served four outstanding arrest warrants. No inmates were transferred to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice and no inmates were transferred to State Jail or SAFP Units per COVID-19 restrictions.
This month we estrayed two cows, one calf, one donkey, and four goats. The estrayed animals were hauled to our county farms at Petty’s Chapel and Angus. We had one resignation this month but proudly introduce five new NCSO employees to our citizens: Dylan Thompson has been assigned to detention and currently serves our country in the U.S. Army National Guard.
Shauna Sullivan has been assigned to detention, Joseph Holmes, who has been assigned to the patrol division, is a Corsicana native who comes to us after a stint in the US Army and most recently with the Corsicana Police Department.
Breanna Ivey, who is no stranger to law enforcement as her father Roy is the Kerens Police Chief, has been assigned to our communications division after serving two years in dispatch at the Corsicana Police Department. Hunter Harris, who has been assigned to the communications division, is from Blooming Grove and also a member of the Blooming Grove Volunteer Fire Department. We give a warm welcome all our new employees to the NCSO and wish them all the best in the future.
We are currently accepting applications for vacancies in our detention and administration divisions. As in the past, applications will continue to be taken for any vacancy until the position is filled.
"Although the world is full of suffering, it is full also of the overcoming of it. My optimism, then, does not rest on the absence of evil, but on a glad belief in the preponderance of good and a willing effort always to cooperate with the good, that it may prevail. -Helen Keller.
As always, now more than ever, God bless and be safe.
Sheriff Elmer Tanner
