In September, we remembered the 19 year anniversary of 9/11 and how the tragic event affected our country. We also remember the eight year anniversary of Benghazi. Both these tragic events will never be forgotten.
A big thank you to Dr. Danny Reeves and the members of First Baptist Church Corsicana for hosting a Law Enforcement Appreciation event in September for the NCSO. I would also like to express my appreciation to Bottlecap Alley for welcoming us for the occasion. We had a great turnout for an evening of food and fellowship and I believe I can speak for us all at the NCSO when I say we greatly appreciate FBC’s continued support of law enforcement within our community.
We also recognize and appreciate Chaplain Stephanie Brewer of Freedom Declared Ministries, Inc. who hosted an Officer Appreciation Dinner in Waxahachie for the men and women of the Navarro County Sheriff’s Office and Ellis County Sheriff’s Office.
We recognized National Police Women’s Day as we say "Thank You" to not only the many female deputies of the NCSO but to police women all across our country. Thank you for all that you do to keep our communities safe.
On Sunday, Sept. 6, the Navarro County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a missing paint horse near SE CR 3240 south of Kerens. Deputy Bates, being aware of the recent horse thefts in that same area and where a suspect had been arrested, took the initiative and started doing some checking. Deputy Bates knew there was another horse the same suspect in the previous thefts had sold prior to the stealing of the other three horses that were recently recovered in Bryan, Texas. Deputy Bates contacted the horse buyer in Bryan, asked would he look at the missing horses picture where he then confirmed that yes it was the horse he bought from our suspect on Aug. 22. Unfortunately, the buyer advised he no longer had the horse as he had sold it to an auction house in Texas.
Deputy Bates made contact with the owner of the auction house, was advised they sold the horse on Sept. 2 to a subject in Odessa, Texas and the horse had shipped out on September 5th. As a result, with the assistance of all parties involved, Deputy Bates was able to make contact with the buyer of the horse in Odessa and was given the current location of the paint horse. I am pleased to say the horse was safe and the owner in Navarro County made arrangements to go pick up their paint horse. The suspect who remains in custody on previous charges at the Navarro County Justice Center, received additional charges of theft of livestock. With the combined efforts and hard work of all those associated with the past case which led to this current case being solved, especially with the amount of time that has passed, we were able once again to locate the horse and it be reunited with its owner. I am very proud of all those involved in putting in the time, effort and care to get these horses back to their owners safely.
On Friday, Sept. 11 at approximately 1:30 p.m., the NCSO Narcotics Unit went to a location in the 15000 block of FM 639 in the Navarro Mills area on a narcotics complaint. Officers made contact with the resident and observed evidence of narcotics in plain view while speaking with the resident. Officers secured the location pursuant to a narcotics search warrant. Officers applied for a narcotics search warrant that was signed by District Judge Lagomarsino. NCSO officers then executed the search warrant ultimately locating and seizing a quantity of methamphetamine and marijuana. The search of the residence yielded evidence of narcotics being sold from the location as well. One female subject was arrested at the location and charged with Man/Del CS PG 1 > 4g < 200g and POM < 2 oz. Another great job by our narcotics officers. Keep up the good work.
On Tuesday, Sept. 15, at approximately 4 a.m., a call of attempt to locate was dispatched for a suspect vehicle that had just fled the scene of a burglary of a building at Murphy USA gas station in Corsicana. Deputy Rider observed the suspect vehicle traveling north on FM 1126 south of Barry. The vehicle had two occupants and fled from Deputy Rider when he attempted to make contact. A vehicle pursuit ensued into Ellis County with Midlothian PD spiking the suspect vehicle tires on three occasions before it came to a stop on Highway 287 in Ellis County. Two suspects were detained and approximately 385 cartons of cigarettes were located in the suspect vehicle that were confirmed stolen from the Murphy USA gas station in Corsicana.
The approximate value of the stolen merchandise taken in the Burglary was $24,756. The driver was arrested for evading arrest in a vehicle and a CPD warrant for burglary of a building. The passenger was arrested on a CPD warrant burglary of a building. Both suspects were from Ft. Worth and are suspects in several other burglaries in the metroplex. We appreciate the Ellis County Sheriff’s Office and Midlothian PD who assisted with the pursuit. Great job Deputy Rider and all officers involved in this case.
The Sheriff's Office had approximately 2,489 calls for service in September and dispatch received 1,828 calls for assistance to 911. There were approximately 108 persons arrested and booked into the Navarro County Justice Center and the average daily jail population was 209 inmates. The Narcotics Unit arrested seven suspects, filed nine criminal cases and served two outstanding arrest warrants. This month 22 inmates were transferred to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice and six inmates were transferred to State Jail or SAFP Units.
In September we estrayed one horse and hauled it to our county farm at Petty’s Chapel, sold one estray horse, one estray donkey at the Elkhart Horse Sale for $146 as well as sold one estray cow at Corsicana Livestock Auction for $318.13.
Congratulations to the following: Deputy Jose Martinez who transferred from detention to courthouse security, Deputy Erica Morales on successfully completing our patrol field training program, being assigned to her new position as a courthouse security officer and to Corporal Alberto Espinosa for being promoted to patrol Sergeant. Best of luck to all of in your new positions.
We had three resignations this month and are currently accepting applications for vacancies in our detention, patrol, and CID divisions. As in the past, applications will continue to be taken for any vacancy until the position is filled.
"There is only one way to avoid criticism: do nothing, say nothing, and be nothing." - Aristotle
As always, God bless and be safe.
Sheriff Elmer Tanner
