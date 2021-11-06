Dear Citizens,
This month I, along with Captain Cagle, were honored to be presenters at the 28th Annual Texas Association of Hostage Negotiators Conference in Arlington. There were approximately 350 officers in attendance from across Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas and various other states. We were selected by TAHN to present a case study on Rural Negotiations from the Negotiations and Incident Commanders Perspective. This particular incident we were asked to present occurred in Navarro County in 2020 and was peacefully resolved as a result of officer training and dedication, negotiations, tactics and proper use of equipment. We received positive feedback about the presentation from numerous officers and instructors in attendance.
I am very pleased and thrilled that Chief Paul Henley has accepted the position as the Assistant Emergency Management Coordinator with the Navarro County Office of Emergency Management. Chief Henley, as many know, has already demonstrated on numerous occasions his vast knowledge and expertise in the field of emergency management within our county. I feel once again that it is a privilege to be able to work directly with Chief Henley as he joins the dedicated members of the Navarro County OEM. Chief Henley will be a great asset to our program here in Navarro County and we are very fortunate to receive the benefit of his knowledge and leadership. I look forward to working together again and wish him nothing but all the very best in his new position.
I am proud to announce that Kevin Scott rejoined the NCSO and accepted the position of Detective Sergeant in our criminal investigation division. Detective Scott was previously a Deputy in Ellis County before joining the NCSO where he had worked in the patrol division before promoting to Detective Sergeant where he worked many years before deciding to retire. We are extremely grateful and proud to have Kevin back at the NCSO as our agency and citizens will definitely benefit from his law enforcement experience. We wish him all the very best in his return to his former position.
This month we enjoyed perfect fall weather for taking in the food, fun, music and people at not only of the Kerens Cotton Festival but we also participated in the Fall Festival in Rice as well.
On Oct. 27th about 12:15 p.m., the Navarro County Sheriff’s Office CID Unit, along with the patrol division, assisted the U.S. Marshall Service in serving an outstanding Federal arrest warrant for Child Pornography on a male subject in Richland, Texas. The warrant was issued out of the state of Arkansas and the subject was transported to a federal holding facility in Kaufman County.
Congratulations to Deputy Gary Farmer and Deputy Cody Hudson who have both successfully completed our patrol field training program. We wish both Deputy Farmer and Deputy Hudson the best of luck with their assignment in the patrol division and look forward to them serving the citizens of Navarro County.
The Sheriff's Office had approximately 2,757 calls for service in October and our dispatch received 2,196 calls for assistance to 911. There were approximately 174 persons arrested and booked into the Navarro County Justice Center and the average daily jail population was 224 inmates. Seven inmates were transferred to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice and five inmates were transferred to State Jail and SAFP Units to serve their sentences.
In October, we estrayed four cows, two bulls, one steer and hauled them to our county farms at Petty’s Chapel and Angus. We also sold three estray bulls at Corsicana Livestock for $1,251.62 and three estray horses, one estray donkey at Elkhart Horse Sale for $1,585.50.
We are accepting applications for all divisions and currently have vacancies in detention, dispatch, patrol, courthouse security, the criminal investigation division and an administrative assistant position. Remember the hiring age for dispatch and detention has been lowered to 18 but with all other enforcement positions, you must be 21 or older to apply. As in the past, applications will continue to be taken for any vacancy until the position is filled.
“Others determine your reputation, but only you determine your integrity."
- Tony Dungy
As always, God Bless and be safe,
Sheriff Elmer Tanner
