Dear Citizens,
This month we recognized National First Responders Day on October 28th which recognizes the heroic men and women who make it their business to take immediate action when disaster strikes. What does a first responder do? Just think about 9/11 for a moment.
Firefighters, police, paramedics, and more, rushing into Lower Manhattan. Whether you’ve had your own emergency or not, it’s not hard to understand and appreciate the dangerous and difficult work they do. Countless selfless men and women willing to lay down their lives every day to keep us safe.
Displaying daily hard work, dedication, sacrifice and honor. Regardless of the threat, hate, judgement and lack of support.
In 2017, Congress designated Oct. 28 as National First Responders Day. The resolution was passed to honor the firefighters, police officers, EMTs, and all those who are first on the scene in stressful situations.
Few normally give much thought to those who dedicate their lives to being on the front lines in the scene of an emergency. Many go about their daily activities secure in the knowledge that, if needed, they will be there ready to help, even at the risk of their own lives. During a crisis, all these brave people become the most important people in the world to those in desperate need. What if they weren’t available, no longer cared to sacrifice and decided they no longer wanted to serve and protect?
I am proud to say that in Navarro County our first responders stand at the ready when a crisis may arise. I want to thank all those who answer the call and I also want to personally thank our citizens who support our first responders daily. Especially during these trying and uncertain times.
Each Friday in October, the NCSO supported Breast Cancer Awareness month by wearing pink. We honor those in the fight, the survivors and those taken by this terrible disease. This cause is near and dear to my heart as my wife Mandy was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2004. I’m proud to say she’s now a 15-year survivor.
This month the NCSO proudly participated in the Health and Wellness Fair at IOOF in Corsicana hosted by Navarro College.
Congratulations Captain Charlie York on being named Kiwanis Club Deputy of the year for 2020. Captain York has over twelve years’ service with the NCSO with the last five as Captain in corrections.
On Wednesday, Oct. 7, five suspects were arrested, three confirmed stolen vehicles recovered, one suspected stolen vehicle recovered, approximately 65 grams of suspected Methamphetamine seized and one gun seized as well. This all as a result of an investigation by the NCSO of an alleged chop shop in the 100 block of NW 0180 Rice.
On October 9th we said goodbye to Detective Sergeant Rickey Ragan after 14 years of dedicated service to our Navarro County citizens. Detective Ragan worked in corrections, patrol and then our criminal investigation division during his tenure as well as assigned to the NCSO Tactical Team. We wish Rickey well in his future endeavors as an investigator for the Navarro College Department of Public Safety.
On October 16th, our newest employee, Wesley Devorak, began here at the NCSO as one of our correctional officers. We congratulate Wesley and wish him all the very best with his new position. We also would like to congratulate Mariela Martinez on being promoted to Corporal in Telecommunications. Mariela has been with the NCSO since 2007 and is a training officer who holds a master telecommunicators license. We wish her all the very best with her new position.
On October 30th, we said goodbye to Detective Sergeant Joey Jock who retired after 16 years of service to the NCSO. Sgt. Jock worked in corrections, patrol, criminal investigation, Honor Guard Commander and was assigned to the NCSO Tactical Team during his tenure. We wish him all the best in his retirement and thank him for his years of service to this agency and our citizens.
On Oct. 30, we proudly introduced our newest NCSO employee to our Navarro County citizens. Jeremy Evans was hired as a correctional officer and we wish him all the very best with his new position.
The Sheriff's Office had approximately 2,615 calls for service in October and dispatch received 1,943 calls for assistance to 911. There were approximately 137 persons arrested and booked into the Navarro County Justice Center and the average daily jail population was 195 inmates. This month 11 inmates were transferred to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice and 13 inmates were transferred to State Jail or SAFP Units.
In October we estrayed three horses that were hauled to our county farm at Petty’s Chapel, sold two estray horses at the Elkhart Horse Sale and recovered $195.00 in estray fees from the owner who recovered an estray horse.
We had three resignations and one retirement this month and are currently accepting applications for vacancies in our detention, patrol, and CID divisions. As in the past, applications will continue to be taken for any vacancy until the position is filled.
“Coming together is a beginning. Keeping together is progress. Working together is success."
Henry Ford.
As always, now more than ever, God bless and be safe.
