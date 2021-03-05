Dear Citizens,
This month I would like to recognize the many individuals, numerous volunteers and first responders who helped our community to get through one of the worst winter storm events we had ever seen in Navarro County.
There are many stories of personal adversity, volunteerism and even heroism that came out of the winter storm events this February that will never be sensationalized or even publicized on Facebook or any other social media site. Many just doing what they do and willing to help not for recognition but because it’s the right thing to do To those individuals who made a difference I say “Thank You.” It is in times such as these, you see the best come out in our community. I can tell you I personally witnessed many acts of volunteerism and dedication to duty that occurred within our town and I was very proud of the many individuals who worked tirelessly to help everyone get through this terrible weather event.
There were many different levels of adversity within our community. A large number did without water for several days and many without electricity. Where some individuals and families had minimal impact, many were dealing with major issues but the fact is we all were strongly affected in some form or fashion.
I personally want to thank our dispatchers and correctional personnel for braving the elements to come into work where 911 calls for assistance could continue to be answered and approximately 200 inmates still guarded. It was business as usual for our enforcement personnel also as they faced treacherous road conditions in continuing to respond to calls for assistance and traveling to wherever they were needed.
Our Corsicana EMS, fire departments and all first responders also deserve recognition along with our medical personnel and utility workers. All answered the call during this treacherous weather and TOGETHER we made a difference.
I’d like to give our Navarro County Emergency Management Coordinator Eric Meyers and his volunteers a huge thank you as they are second to none. The Navarro County Office of Emergency Management along with support from the Texas State Guard and numerous volunteers from throughout our community, distributed numerous pallets of drinking water throughout Navarro County over several days. To the many other individuals, agencies, businesses and organizations who helped throughout the weather event and were not previously recognized you are appreciated and I thank you.
The Sheriff's Office had approximately 2,291 calls for service in February and our dispatch received 2,020 calls for assistance to 9 11. There were approximately 103 persons arrested and booked into the Navarro County Justice Center and the average daily jail population was 188 inmates. No inmates were transferred to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice and two inmates were transferred to State Jail and SAFP Units to serve their sentences. This month we estrayed one bull, six horses and hauled them to our county farm at Angus and Petty’s Chapel. We also sold one estray horse at Elkhart Horse Auction for $11.00 and one estray cow at Corsicana Livestock Auction for $503.76.
We would like to congratulate Dylan Thompson on being promoted to Corporal in detention effective March 1st. We are also proud and recognize that he continues to serve our country as a member of the U.S. Army National Guard. We wish him all the very best in his new position.
We are currently accepting applications for all divisions. We currently have vacancies in detention, patrol, courthouse security and the criminal investigation division. As in the past, applications will continue to be taken for any vacancy until the position is filled.
Again I am proud of our men and women of the NCSO as we dispatched over 100 accidents in Navarro County over four days of the inclement weather and adverse road conditions, we continued to operate our correctional facility uninterrupted 24/7 due in part to emergency generators and we continued to protect and serve our community.
The greatness of a community is most accurately measured by the compassionate actions of its members” – Coretta Scott King.
As always, God bless and be safe,
Sheriff Elmer Tanner
