Dear Citizens,
We have completed a very busy and active month of May and are now preparing for the upcoming summer months.
We observed National Police Week -May 14th-20th 2023. In 1962, President Kennedy proclaimed May 15th as National Peace Officers Memorial Day and the calendar week in which May 15th falls, as National Police Week. Established by a joint resolution of Congress in 1962, National Police Week pays special recognition to those law enforcement officers who have lost their lives in the line of duty for the safety and protection of others.
Please join us in celebrating those who protect and serve us every minute of every day, and we honor the courageous officers who devoted themselves so fully to others that in the process they laid down their lives.
=Greater love has no one than this, to lay down one's life for one's friends. = -John 15:13
The NCSO also observed National Correctional Officers Week Sunday, May 7th though Saturday, May 13th, 2023. In 1984, President Ronald Reagan signed Proclamation 5187, creating "National Correctional Officers’ Week." Each year, the first full week in May is recognized as National Correctional Officers and Employees Week, commemorating the contributions of correctional officers and personnel who work in jails, prisons, and community corrections across the country.
The services provided by the dedicated and hard working men and women of corrections are vital to every community.
I would also like to thank and recognize the families of these correctional officers as well. These men and women are also husbands, wives, mothers and fathers and often have to miss school activities, holidays, weekends and other activities with their families because of the job. I very much appreciate each and every one of you and the service that you provide daily.
We appreciate all those who not only support us during National Police Week and National Correctional Officers Week but support us every day in this line of work we chose protecting and serving. We want to thank the many individuals and organizations who stopped by to visit, showed support, or provided our law enforcement community with food or treats during these week long activities.
Another Memorial Day has come and gone. I hope it was a day remembered to honor those Heroes who have made the ultimate sacrifice for our Freedom. It is for those who have given their lives so that we may live ours. It is also to honor the families of the fallen who have served and sacrificed with our nation's Heroes.
I hope you took a moment to remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country so you could enjoy the freedoms you have today. Remember and honor them with your appreciation and consideration. Their legacy will continue as long as their sacrifices aren’t forgotten.
This month the NCSO Honor Guard has unveiled their new American Hat Company black felt hats as they proudly posted the colors honoring our Vietnam Veterans in the Blooming Grove parade, and both the Memorial Day ceremony in Kerens and the Memorial Day ceremony at Woodland Cemetery. Thank you to these officers who take time to represent us and to honor so many at these community events throughout the year.
The Navarro County Sheriff’s Office was represented for a week at the 37th Annual Texas Jail Association Conference in San Marcos, Texas. Corporal Aubyn Turner, Lieutenant Robin Woodall, Officer Nick Wickliffe, Officer Sarah Lane, Captain Charlie York and Officer Antonio Gutierrez attended this year’s training conference. The conference not only provides valuable training that can immediately be applied in the corrections field but the latest in technology and equipment is also on display.
A shout out to our own NCSO team of officers Sarah Lane and Corporal Aubyn Turner who were crowned the champs of the TJA Corn Hole Tournament during the conference. Congratulations to these ladies and their ability as they decided last minute to sign up and then beat out some tough competitors and big names and proved to be a championship team.
This month NCT 9-1-1 hosted an annual award ceremony in Ft. Worth to recognize public safety telecommunicators throughout the region. This year three of our own NCSO telecommunications officers were recipients of the Team of the Year Award for 2022. The award was given due to their great teamwork and diligence in handling a very difficult critical incident call. Although several other worthy agencies and officers were nominated, our team of Mariela Martinez, Kathy Basnett and Breanna Ivey brought home the award. This is the first time NCSO officers have won in this category and we are extremely proud of these ladies who were recognized with this award and deservedly so.
The 100 Club of Navarro County, represented by Barbara Kelley, presented the NCSO a donation check from their annual fundraiser. This donation will be used for needed tactical equipment and as in years past, we are grateful and very appreciative of the great support and generosity The 100 Club always shows Navarro County law enforcement.
Recent stolen equipment recoveries:
On May 2nd, the Navarro County Sheriff's Office Patrol Division was dispatched to the 2500 block of NWCR 1090 near Corsicana, Texas in reference to possible stolen property. Deputies located a Caterpillar 249D3 skid steer that had been reported stolen to the Denton Police Department. Deputies learned this skid steer had been stolen from a jobsite in Denton, Texas back on May 1st. The skid steer belonged to a rental company who went to the location to retrieve their property.
While on scene, Deputies located a John Deere backhoe. The information was provided to the Navarro County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigations Division. NCSO Detectives along with the assistance from the Texas Department of Public Safety CID learned the backhoe had been reported stolen in November of 2016 to the Dallas Police Department. The backhoe was recovered and NCSO Detectives have made contact with the Dallas Police Department regarding the property.
On May 3rd, detectives responded to the 2500 block of NWCR 1090 in reference to possible stolen property. They located a John Deere SOG excavator. NCSO Detectives learned the John Deere SOG was stolen in July of 2022 from a jobsite in Rockwall, Texas. NCSO Detectives recovered the stolen property and the owner was notified. The Caterpillar skid steer was valued at $69,800, John Deere 50G excavator was valued at $42,900, John Deere 310E 4x4 backhoe value N/A.
On May 18th, the NCSO recovered a stolen Caterpillar Excavator that was located under the Chambers Creek Bridge on I45. The excavator was valued at $90,000 and had been reported stolen from a construction site in Mansfield. On May 19th, we recovered a stolen Yanmar Excavator that was located off SE 4060. The excavator was valued at over $48,000 and had been reported stolen from a construction site in Wilmer.
The NCSO has now recovered approximately a half million dollars’ worth of stolen construction type equipment within the past two months. We are very proud of our officers continued efforts to investigate and recover this stolen property and diligently work to capture the thieves who are perpetrating these thefts.
Remember to always report suspicious activity. If you see something say something.
Captain Phillips and Deputy Gantt of the NCSO tactical team enjoyed interacting with students of Fannin Elementary School during The Career On Wheels Event. The NCSO displayed our Lenco Bearcat tactical armored vehicle and our tactical surveillance robot during the event. We always welcome these opportunities to interact with our youth who are the future leaders of tomorrow.
This month was our annual spring roundup which included penning, weaning, selling and working cows at our county farms. We always try to utilize inmate labor during the operation. Our inmate trustee program is valuable to the operations at the NCSO in several ways as inmates who meet the qualifications and criteria are offered the opportunity to work in exchange for “time off” credit.
Taking care of livestock is just another example of how we also try to teach inmates a trade that can be applied and utilized once they are released back into society. This is a valuable opportunity for them to gain working experience in ranching as well realizing the process and all it entails. We hope it to be beneficial and that they positively use the knowledge moving forward upon release.
Our newest NCSO Correctional Officers this month are Amanda Vanderpool and Makayla Black. We wish these ladies all the very best with their new positions at the NCSO.
The Sheriff's Office had approximately 2,882 calls for service in May and our dispatch received 2,343 calls for assistance to 9-1-1. There were approximately 192 persons arrested and booked into the Navarro County Justice Center and the average daily jail population was 225 inmates. Eleven inmates were transferred to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice and six inmates were transferred to State Jail to serve their sentences. In May, we estrayed one bull, hauled it to our county farm at Angus as well as sold an estray horse in May at Elkhart Horse Sale. The total estray sales in May were $156.50 and sold seventeen head of county livestock at Corsicana Livestock Auction for $19,486.28
We are accepting applications for all divisions and currently have vacancies in detention, dispatch, patrol, courthouse security and administration. Once again, the hiring age for dispatch and detention has been lowered to 18 but with all other enforcement positions, you must be 21 or older to apply. As in the past, applications will continue to be taken for any vacancy until the position is filled.
“When your ears hear one thing, but your eyes see another…use your brain.” - Frank Sonnenberg
As always, God Bless and be safe,
Sheriff Elmer Tanner
