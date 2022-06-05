Dear Citizens,
The NCSO observed National Police Week from May 15 through 21.
In 1962, President Kennedy proclaimed May 15th as National Peace Officers Memorial Day and the calendar week in which May 15th falls, as National Police Week. Established by a joint resolution of Congress in 1962, National Police Week pays special recognition to those law enforcement officers who have lost their lives in the line of duty for the safety and protection of others.
Please thank and remember those who protect and serve us every minute of every day and to honor the courageous officers who devoted themselves so fully to others, that in the process they laid down their lives.
Greater love has no one than this, to lay down one's life for one's friends. – John 15:13
As we celebrated Memorial Day, it should be remembered that Memorial Day is a day to honor those heroes who have made the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom. It is for those who have given their lives so that we may live ours. It is also to honor the families of the fallen who have served and sacrificed with our nation's Heroes.
I hope on Memorial Day, you took a moment, didn’t take for granted but remembered those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country so you could enjoy the freedoms you have today. Remember and honor them with your appreciation and consideration. Their legacy will continue as long as their sacrifices aren’t forgotten.
The Navarro County Sheriff’s Office Color Guard was honored to be asked to post the colors for both the Memorial Day ceremonies in Kerens and at Woodland Cemetery. We are always glad to be a part and honor those that served and sacrificed.
Congratulations to Deputy Dylan Thompson who graduated the Navarro College Police Academy in May. Deputy Thompson has already successfully passed the state peace officer examination began the 16 week patrol FTO program. We wish him all the very best as he begins his training.
This month we introduce new officers and promotions starting with Kevin Swanson and Aaron Moses who have been assigned to the detention division. Congratulations to Deputies Aldo Hernandez and Kit Carson on successfully completing our patrol field training program. They began their assignment in the patrol division and we look forward to them serving the citizens of Navarro County. We’d like to also congratulate CID Sergeant Caleb Loftis on his retirement from law enforcement serving 11 years at the NCSO. We want to wish him all the best in his future endeavors.
The Sheriff's Office had approximately 2,991 calls for service in May and our dispatch received 2,117 calls for assistance to 911. There were approximately 192 persons arrested and booked into the Navarro County Justice Center and the average daily jail population was 254 inmates. Eight inmates were transferred to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice and one inmate was transferred to State Jail to serve their sentences. In May, we estrayed two cows, three bulls, one calf and two horses and hauled them to our county farms at Angus and Petty’s Chapel. We sold the following estrays in May: One cow, two bulls, and one calf at Corsicana Livestock Auction and sold one horse and one donkey at Elkhart Horse Sale. The total estray sales in May was $4,271.83
We are accepting applications for all divisions and currently have vacancies in detention, dispatch, patrol, courthouse security, administration, civil and the criminal investigation division.
Remember the hiring age for dispatch and detention has been lowered to 18 but with all other enforcement positions, you must be 21 or older to apply. As in the past, applications will continue to be taken for any vacancy until the position is filled.
“And maybe just remind the few, if ill of us they speak, that we are all that stands between the monsters and the weak.”
– Michael Marks
As always, God Bless and be safe,
Sheriff Elmer Tanner
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.