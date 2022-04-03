Dear Citizens,
This month I wanted to share some of the statistics and activity of the NCSO from 2021.
The Sheriff’s Office had 32,395 calls for service and our dispatch received 25,348 calls for assistance to 911. We performed 789 arrests, conducted 2,152 traffic stops and our criminal investigative division investigated 912 criminal cases. We were also issued 2274 civil papers for service with 2080 being served and an additional 343 indictments were issued with 313 served.
Our SWAT team responded to several high risk narcotic search warrants where multiple weapons and narcotics were located. There was a barricaded person where the suspects were determined to be armed and dangerous. There were 192 hours of in house tactical training along with members attending numerous tactical schools. There were approximately 2,183 persons arrested and booked into the Navarro County Justice Center and the average daily jail population was 201 inmates during 2021.
The Narcotics Unit arrested 49 State suspects and one Federal suspect, filed 143 State level criminal cases, and served 109 outstanding warrants. The Narcotics Unit seized various street drugs during the year.
One hundred twenty-three inmates were transferred to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice and 64 other inmates were transferred to State Jail and SAFP Units to serve their sentences in 2021. We conducted 208 prisoner transports, 152 mental and 36 juveniles. The NCSO traveled 70,828 Miles Conducting these Transports.
We responded to 759 animal complaint calls and 1,563 loose livestock calls. We removed estray livestock on 92 occasions during 2021 ultimately picking up 22 bulls, 29 cows, 11 calves, three steers, 14 horses, one miniature horse/pony, five donkeys, one goat, three pot belly pigs/pig, two mules and one emu. The NCSO collected $2,485.00 in estray fees, collected $34,012.43 from the sale of estray livestock and sold $16,281.62 of Navarro County owned livestock.
Because of the COVID-19 Pandemic, policies and procedures changed during the pandemic, therefor some of the numbers in this report were affected greatly as a result of those COVID-19 policies and procedures.
This month we announce that Deputy Casey Gaston has transferred out of the NCSO after approximately 22 years of dedicated service to our Navarro County citizens. Deputy Gaston has worked in communications, patrol and was our departmental evidence technician. We also announce that Deputy Terry Brooks has transferred from Courthouse Security to Evidence Technician. Deputy Brooks has over 12 years’ experience at the NCSO and has previously worked in the jail, administration and courthouse security. We wish Casey all the best in his new position as an investigator for the Navarro County District Attorney’s Office and Deputy Brooks all the best in his new position.
The Sheriff's Office had approximately 2,620 calls for service in March and our dispatch received 1,886 calls for assistance to 911. There were approximately 198 persons arrested and booked into the Navarro County Justice Center and the average daily jail population was 226 inmates. Twenty-one inmates were transferred to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice and nine inmates were transferred to State Jail and SAFP Units to serve their sentences. In March, we estrayed four cows, four calves, one horse, five donkeys and all were hauled to our county farms at Angus and Petty’s Chapel. We sold nine head of estray cattle at Corsicana Livestock Auction and West Livestock Auction for $3,895.55, four estray horses at Elkhart Horse Sale for $1,931 as well as 15 head of county cattle were sold at Corsicana Livestock and West Livestock for $11,075. Total sales of livestock for the month were $16,901.55.
We are accepting applications for all divisions and currently have vacancies in administration, detention, dispatch, patrol, courthouse security and the criminal investigation division. The hiring age for dispatch and detention is 18 but with all other enforcement positions, you must be 21 or older to apply. As in the past, applications will continue to be taken for any vacancy until the position is filled.
“The power of words: Words are free, it’s how you use them that may cost you.” - J. Martin
As always, God Bless and be safe,
Sheriff Elmer Tanner
