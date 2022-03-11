Dear Citizens,
I apologize for a delay in my usual update to our citizens. I have been dealing with a lot these past couple of months so my apologies.
I would like to recognize and praise the combined efforts of the NCSO officers who have investigated some heinous and gut wrenching calls within the past two months. This includes our dispatchers who answer the calls and our detention personnel who are responsible for the inmates once they are incarcerated into the Justice Center. It’s never an easy job and some days are worse than others to take on and wear.
On Jan. 4, we announced the retirement of Sergeant Kris Matthews after 24 years of dedicated service to our Navarro County citizens. Sgt. Matthews has worked in corrections, patrol and served on our departmental SWAT Team before becoming a certified Crisis Negotiator assigned to our crisis negotiations unit. We wish Kris all the best in his new position as a police officer for the Navarro College Department of Public Safety.
Jan. 9 was recognized as Law Enforcement Appreciation Day so I hope many share the appreciation by saying thank you to all those who answer the call. Thank you for putting your community and those in it, above many things when the need arises. Officers put their lives on the line every day to protect many they do not even know. Many of those have little to no concern, care or respect, but yet the men and women who swore to protect and serve do just that. Regardless.
Thank you for giving up holidays, birthdays and family gatherings, missing your child’s school events and sports games because when duty calls, you drop everything and respond.
Thank you for giving up on so much of your family life to serve the many who depend on you. Thank you to those countless families for the sacrifices you must make daily as well. You also are appreciated for understanding the dedication and calling.
Even when not in uniform or on duty, officers put others lives and safety before their own no matter where or when. Every time they walk out the door, they know there is no guarantee of a return home, yet they still answer the call and for little pay, little respect and most days with little to no gratitude and appreciation.
Most importantly, thank you for doing a job most wouldn’t do. Especially now in these current times. It takes a special individual. One who is selfless, caring, strong, courageous, sacrificing beyond comprehension, dealing with day in and day out, especially in our current climate, with the things most of us would refuse to.
Quick, split second decisions must be made in life or death situations many times. There is never a guarantee that their decision in that exact second is the is right one but they still show up, suit up, put on the vest and take the hits, the hate, the criticism and abuse to be there in a moments notice no matter the danger or sacrifice. No matter who is in need. Please stay safe so you can go home to your families each night and God Bless.
We would like to recognize the following new officers, transfers and promotions during January:
Deputy Adam Hollifield returned to the NCSO assigned to patrol. Deputy Hollifield previously worked in corrections at the NCSO for over six years before resigning to put himself through the most recent Navarro College Police Academy. Corporal Wade Hall was promoted to Sergeant in the detention division. Deputy Kit Waldrop transferred from our Communications Division to patrol. Kit graduated from the Navarro College Police Academy in 2020. Deputy Aldo Hernandez who has been hired as our newest patrol deputy at the NCSO. Deputy Hernandez graduated from the Navarro College Police Academy in 2019 and comes to us from Fairfield PD where he was in their patrol division. Brandon Glasgow has been promoted to Sergeant in the detention division. We congratulate all these officers and wish them all the best in their new positions.
The Sheriff's Office had approximately 2,324 calls for service in January and our dispatch received 2,001 calls for assistance to 911. There were approximately 175 persons arrested and booked into the Navarro County Justice Center and the average daily jail population was 235 inmates. Ten inmates were transferred to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice and five inmates were transferred to State Jail and SAFP Units to serve their sentences. In January, we estrayed two bulls, four horses and one pony and hauled them to our county farms at Angus and Petty’s Chapel. We also sold eight head of estray cattle at Corsicana Livestock Auction, one estray donkey at Elkhart Horse Sale for a total of $6,533.87.66 as well as collecting $175 in estray fees in January.
We would like to recognize the following new officers hired during February:
Anthony Ortiz has been assigned to the correctional division, Laura Miller has been assigned to our Telecommunicatons division and Abby Daniel comes to the NCSO with approximately two years Telecommunications experience from the Freestone County Sheriff’s Office. DeAnna Hernandez has been assigned to the correctional division and we congratulate all these officers and wish them all the best in their new positions.
The Sheriff's Office had approximately 2,070 calls for service in February and our dispatch received 1,747 calls for assistance to 911. There were approximately 131 persons arrested and booked into the Navarro County Justice Center and the average daily jail population was 233 inmates. Seven inmates were transferred to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice and five inmates were transferred to State Jail and SAFP Units to serve their sentences. In February, we estrayed four horses and hauled them to our county farm at Petty’s Chapel as well as sold four estray horses at Elkhart Horse Sale for a total of $2,157.50.
Last but not least on March 1, 33 years ago, I along with Chief Deputy Steward, were hired as correctional officers and started in the jail at the NCSO. We have weathered many storms, seen many changes and many who have come and gone in our 33-year tenure together. We look forward in continuing being there for the citizens we serve.
We are accepting applications for all divisions and currently have vacancies in detention, dispatch, patrol, courthouse security and the criminal investigation division. Remember the hiring age for dispatch and detention has been lowered to 18 but with all other enforcement positions, you must be 21 or older to apply. As in the past, applications will continue to be taken for any vacancy until the position is filled.
“Misfortune can force you into doing things you should be doing anyway. Lessons come from adversity. Anything can happen to anyone... You can find a new lease on life - more meaning than you thought possible in simple things... Let go. Live in the moment. Go forward.” - Christopher Reeve
As always, God Bless and be safe,
Sheriff Elmer Tanner
