Dear Citizens,
This month we compiled a few statistics of some of the NCSO activity in 2020. Please note that due to COVID-19, some policies and operational procedures were changed which affected some of the statistics reflected in the report.
For 2020: The Sheriff's Office had 29,347 calls for service and our dispatch received 22,634 calls for assistance to 911. We performed 619 arrests, conducted 1,509 traffic stops and our criminal investigative division investigated 725 criminal cases. We were issued 1,989 civil papers for service with 1,725 being served and an additional 376 indictments were issued with 373 served.
Our SWAT team responded to three armed and dangerous barricaded persons calls and executed two high risk narcotics search warrants where multiple weapons and narcotics were located. The SWAT team also logged 168 hours of in house tactical training along with members attending numerous tactical schools.
There were approximately 1,802 persons arrested and booked into the Navarro County Justice Center and the average daily jail population was 208 inmates during 2020. The Narcotics Unit arrested 53 State suspects, one Federal suspect and filed 223 State level criminal cases, and served 153 outstanding arrest warrants. Ninety-nine inmates were transferred to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice as well as 52 other inmates transferred to State Jail and SAFP units to serve their sentences. The NCSO conducted 208 prisoner transports in 2020, along with another 152 mental and 36 juvenile transports. The NCSO traveled 70,537 miles conducting these transports.
We responded to 665 animal complaint calls and 1,381 loose livestock calls. We removed estray livestock on 52 occasions during 2020 ultimately picking up four bulls, 13 cows, nine calves, 13 horses, one pony, seven donkeys, one sheep, four goats and one pig. The NCSO collected $2,552.00 in estray fees, collected $17,547.60 from the sale of estray livestock and sold $10,936.49 in Navarro County livestock. We had 19 officers separate from service and 19 persons were hired in 2020.
In recognition of National Law Enforcement Day on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020 we expressed our gratitude in saying thank you. Thank you to all those who answer the call. Thank you for putting your community and those in it, above many things when the need arises. Officers put their lives on the line every day to protect many they do not even know. Many of those have little to no concern, care or respect, but yet the men and women who swore to protect and serve do just that. Regardless. Thank you for giving up holidays, birthdays and family gatherings, missing your child’s school events and sports games because when duty calls, you drop everything and respond.
Thank you for giving up on so much of your family life to serve the many who depend on you. Thank you to those countless families for the sacrifices you must make daily as well. You also are appreciated for understanding the dedication and calling. Even when not in uniform or on duty, officers put others’ lives and safety before their own no matter where or when.
Every time they walk out the door, they know there is no guarantee of a return home, yet they still answer the call and for little pay, little respect and most days with little to no gratitude and appreciation. Most importantly, thank you for doing a job most wouldn’t do. It takes a special individual. One who is selfless, caring, strong, courageous, sacrificing beyond comprehension, dealing with day in and day out, especially in our current climate, with the things most of us would refuse to. Quick, split second decisions must be made in life or death situations many times. There is never a guarantee that their decision in that exact second is the is right one but they still show up, suit up, put on the vest and take the hits, the hate, the criticism and abuse to be there in a moment’s notice no matter the danger or sacrifice. No matter who is in need. So we again say thank you, continue to stay safe and God bless.
On Jan. 3, while in the process of investigating a reported burglary of a building in the Emhouse area, the investigation led Cpl. Shane Richards to making contact with a white male suspect at a residence in Corsicana. While speaking to the suspect, Cpl. Richards observed narcotics paraphernalia in plain view at the residence which then led to obtaining a narcotics search warrant for the residence. During the execution of the search warrant approximately 6.2 grams of methamphetamine, along with other narcotics related items, were located. The suspect was taken into custody for possession of controlled substance over four grams under 200 grams. After arriving at the Sheriff’s office and continuing the investigation, evidence was later gathered leading to two more charges of Burglary of a Building on the suspect. Great job Cpl. Richards.
On Jan. 6 about 3:15 am, NCSO Deputy Thurston and Deputy Grigsby observed a silver Dodge pickup traveling on Hwy 14 in Richland with defective equipment. Deputy Thurston conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle in the 12000 block of Hwy 14, Richland Texas. The pickup was found to be occupied by three people. During the course of the traffic investigation, Deputy Thurston asked the driver for, and was granted, consent to search the vehicle. During a pat down for officer safety of one of the occupants, Deputy Thurston located and recovered a black wool cap that contained a large clear baggie with a large amount of crystalline substance, small baggie of crystalline substance and a small baggie containing suspected marijuana along with digital scales. The subject was placed into custody for manufacture/delivery of controlled substance over four grams less than 200 grams, possession of marijuana under two ounces and resisting arrest, search or transport. The total weight of suspected methamphetamine seized was approximately 105.88 grams. I applaud the job our deputies did in taking this significant quantity of Methamphetamine off our streets. Good job guys and keep up the good work.
On Friday, Jan. 15, the NCSO Tactical Team responded to a request for assistance by the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office. The request was regarding a high risk narcotics search warrant execution in Limestone County. Due to the combined efforts of the agencies, different drugs and numerous guns were seized at the location and we are proud to report all officers remained safe.
I was sad in learning of the untimely passing of TDCJ Boyd Unit Sgt, Elbert Manor. Sgt. Manor was a good friend, dedicated officer and was always ready to assist in any way. Cheerful in all weathers and never shirked a task. You will be greatly missed my friend.
In January we said goodbye to Larry Carter who retired after 17 years of dedicated service to the NCSO as a correctional officer. We wish him all the best in his retirement and thank him for his years of service to this agency and our citizens. We also said goodbye to Deputy Brandon Bates after eight years of committed service to our Navarro County citizens. Deputy Bates worked in corrections, civil deputy, patrol and our criminal investigation division during his tenure as well as being assigned to the NCSO Tactical Team. We wish Brandon well in his future endeavors as an officer for the Navarro College Department of Public Safety.
We congratulate the following officers on their promotions in January: Sgt. Robin Woodall, who was promoted to Lieutenant in corrections and has served in corrections with the NCSO over 12 years with the past eight years being a Detention Sergeant. Andrew Adams was promoted to Sergeant in detention and Deputy Fredia Wafer who transferred from the patrol division to Administrative Deputy effective Feb. 1, has over 24 years of dedicated service to the NCSO as a correctional officer and patrol deputy. We say congratulations to all and these deputies the best of luck with their new positions.
We also Congratulate Deputies Travis Thurston and Matt Porter on successfully completing our patrol field training program. We wish both Thurston and Deputy Porter the best of luck with their assignment in the patrol division and look forward to them serving the citizens of Navarro County. We welcome Pastor Chris Marsh who has joined the NCSO family as our newest volunteer Chaplain. Pastor Marsh is no stranger to law enforcement as he previously served with the Dallas Police Department for over twenty-eight years before retiring at the rank of patrol sergeant. We want to thank Chris and his wife JoAnn for volunteering to assist us with this very important role in law enforcement.
The Sheriff's Office had approximately 2,525 calls for service in January and our Dispatch received 1,696 calls for assistance to 911. There were approximately 153 persons arrested and booked into the Navarro County Justice Center and the average daily jail population was 196 inmates.
Seven inmates were transferred to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice and three other inmates were transferred to State Jail and SAFP Units to serve their sentences. This month we estrayed one bull, three cows and one horse. They were hauled to our county farm at Angus and the horse to a local veterinarian for treatment. Two donkeys and one stud horse were sold at Elkhart Horse Auction for $697.
We are currently accepting applications for all divisions and have vacancies in detention, patrol, courthouse security and the criminal investigation division. As in the past, applications will continue to be taken for any vacancy until the position is filled.
“The way to get started is to quit talking and begin doing.” - Walt Disney
As always, God bless and be safe,
Sheriff Elmer Tanner
