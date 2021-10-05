Dear Citizens,
I would personally like to thank the members of our commissioners’ court and our citizens for supporting a pay increase for the officers of the NCSO that went into effect Oct. 1. Law enforcement agencies as a whole across this country are facing many issues and complicated challenges in continuing their day to day operations.
I can more than assure you that locally it has become increasingly difficult to retain qualified officers and maybe even more difficult to recruit new officers to the law enforcement profession. One thing is certain, we must remain competitive in salary at the NCSO or risk losing our qualified officers or potential recruits to other area law enforcement agencies. It is, and always has been, our desire to become and stay fully staffed so that we may continue delivering the level of service that our citizens deserve.
“Thank you” to the members of the Corsicana Freedom Flag Committee who hosted a 20th Anniversary 9/11 Remembrance ceremony at Bunert Park in Corsicana on Saturday, Sept. 11th. I was honored to be a guest speaker along with several other community leaders, including my friend Congressman Jake Ellzey. I appreciate Congressman Ellzey’s dedication and service to our country as well as everyone who attended, were involved with the hosting of the event and those who live on honoring and remembering those who sacrificed. We should never forget the horrific events of that day and the thousands of citizens who lost their lives not just on that day, but every day since battling the war on terrorism. God bless them and God Bless these United States of America.
Just a reminder that on September 1st, over 650 new laws took effect in Texas including the constitutional carry law. Laws and mandates are ever changing and being added.
This month we say Congratulations to Deputy Joey Palos on successfully completing our patrol field training program and wish Deputy Palos the best of luck with his assignment in the patrol division. We look forward to him serving the citizens of Navarro County.
Thank you Curtis and Lexie at Deagan Trailer Sales in Ennis for assisting us with the hassle free purchase and delivery of our new portable squeeze chute. The chute will be utilized to help us safely work cattle at our facility and lessen the chances of injury to animals, officers and inmates as we accomplish the task. We also appreciate the assistance Central Kubota in Corsicana with our buy board purchase of a Kubota zero turn mower. The mower will be used at our county farms, tower sites and in other areas of NCSO operations we see to in making sure they are kept up and maintained.
We were proud to participate and be a small part of the Mildred Eagles Nest Daycare Community Helper Day. Captain Cagle and Deputy Jamison were happy to visit with and interact with the children who are our future leaders of tomorrow. The Navarro County Sheriff’s Office has won this year’s Red Cross Blood Drive Battle of the Badges for Navarro County. I am proud to see our officers contribute and be of assistance to this potential lifesaving worthy cause.
Beginning Friday, Oct. 1 and continuing each Friday in October, we will recognize Breast Cancer Awareness month by wearing pink at the NCSO. We honor those in the fight, the survivors and those taken by the dreaded disease.
As many of you may know, this cause is near and dear to my heart as my wife Mandy was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2004. I’m proud to say she is now a 16-year breast cancer survivor.
The Sheriff's Office had approximately 2,339 calls for service in September and our dispatch received 2,198 calls for assistance to 911. There were approximately 179 persons arrested and booked into the Navarro County Justice Center and the average daily jail population was 213 inmates. Ten inmates were transferred to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice and two inmates were transferred to State Jail and SAFP Units to serve their sentences. In September, we estrayed three horses, one donkey, six bulls and hauled them to our county farms at Petty’s Chapel and Angus. We also collected $430 in estray fees.
We are accepting applications for all divisions and currently have vacancies in detention, dispatch, patrol, courthouse security and the criminal investigation division. Remember the hiring age for dispatch and detention has been lowered to 18 but with all other enforcement positions, you must be 21 or older to apply. As in the past, applications will continue to be taken for any vacancy until the position is filled.
“Ninety-nine percent of the failures come from people who have the habit of making excuses.” - George Washington Carver
As always, God Bless and be safe,
Sheriff Elmer Tanner
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.