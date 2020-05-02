Dear Citizens,
As we continue to see the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, I ask that you keep our officers and their families in your thoughts and prayers. I know that we have all been affected by this pandemic in different ways and it truly brings to light, the meaning of essential. We are all essential.
During this difficult time, I ask that you please continue to comply with not only the Governors Executive Orders but the orders of your local city or county government. If we all do your part to help keep our communities safe, we may see an end to all this sooner than later.
Our hearts have been heavy after the loss of Navarro County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Charles Paul. His passing after a brief illness this month was a shock to us all. We ask that you please keep his family in your thoughts and prayers as they deal with this time of grief, especially during these trying times and difficult circumstances.
Charles was a huge part of our family here at the NCSO. He had over 21 years of dedicated service in our agency and was a recent Navarro County Constable elect for Precinct 2. Again, to say we were in shock over our friend, Deputy Paul’s death, would be an understatement. This is another tragic blow to law enforcement and it hits close to home here in Navarro County.
I would personally like to thank Tarrant County Sheriff Bill Wayborn and staff, Ellis County Sheriff’s Office, Ennis Police Department, Corsicana Police Department, Corsicana Fire and Rescue, Navarro County Constables, Navarro County Office of Emergency Management and Kerens Police Department for helping us to bring Deputy Charles Paul back home from Fort Worth. We appreciate all the kindness and assistance that was shown to us during this difficult time.
If you have seen any members of the NCSO recently you will notice the display of the Mourning Band on our badges. The Mourning Band is traditionally worn upon a line of duty death within the agency or as a sign of respect when attending an officers funeral. We are wearing the Mourning Band as a show of respect and love to the many officers and first responders who have succumbed to the COVID-19 virus across our country. I hope you will also take a moment during your day and think about all those that have been touched by this horrible illness.
This month we celebrated National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week. “Telecommunicators” is the professional title for those we affectionately call Dispatchers or 911 Operators. They are the true First Responder. The lifeline for not only the community, but for the Officers, Deputies, Firefighters, and Paramedics on the street. They are the hero most will never meet.
Please take time to thank and honor these heroes in your community. Let them know you appreciate the job they do. We send them all our thanks and tip our hats in their honor. These folks are a very special group of individuals. I am proud of our telecommunicators, the job they do for our officers, fireman, first responders and our community each day. The stress, patience and multiple hats they must wear in a day is not known by most. Even when faced with a troubling or emotional call, those that can stick with you or even gets under their skin, the dispatcher remains calm and carries on. They take a breath, put their emotions aside and keep going because that’s what it takes. They are truly appreciated.
I would like to wish a Happy Administrative Professional's Day this month to Kristin Bates, Debra Kelley, Krystal McCollum and Mikayla Hippard. I sincerely appreciate and am grateful for each of you, all your hard work, dedication and loyalty to me and to the NCSO.
We want to say a heartfelt thank you to the following: New Century Hospice and Kindred at Home who “tagged” us at the Sheriff’s Office, Chaplain Brewer for donating the homemade masks which were obviously sewn with love and compassion and Kohl’s Distribution Center for the generous donation of water to the NCSO.
Cookie Ink and Captain Melanie Cagle who gave donations of cookies and snacks during National Telecommunicators Week, Southern Health Partners Nurse Amanda Motley brought us lasagna, salad and rolls from Napoli’s and Super One Foods for their donation of stuffed animals that will be given to children who may be in need of a friend during a traumatic event.
John Sierega and Texas Municipal Police Association provided lunch for us one day, The Cana Nutrition for a variety of drinks and the Corsicana Country Club for two consecutive days of wonderful meals provided for our officers.
I, along with all the employees of the NCSO, appreciate each of you for taking the time to show us your kindness and generosity this month.
Don’t Trash Texas. This month I announced that the Navarro County Sheriff’s Office will be actively and diligently looking for individuals who are littering and dumping trash throughout our county. Deputies will be issuing citations and filing criminal cases for violations. Some examples of these violations include:
• Throwing trash out the windows of your vehicle
• Driving down the road with loose trash blowing out of the back of your truck
• Hauling trash that has not been properly secured to prevent it from getting loose will be considered littering and of course,
• Trash dumping
We should all do our part to keep our county clean. We are having far too many complaints and issues to ignore this growing problem.
If you see trash dumping occur, please notify the NCSO at 903-654-3001 so an investigation can be conducted.
On March 30, the NCSO was dispatched to Samaria in reference to an aggravated robbery that had already occurred. Deputies arrived at the location and made contact with the victim. The victim advised a male suspect, whom he identified, forced his way into his residence and pushed him down. The victim advised the suspect grabbed a black case containing DVD’s and video games and then started to leave the residence, prior to the suspect exiting the residence, he grabbed a knife from the kitchen counter and put it to the victim’s neck threatening to kill him if he called the police. After reviewing the case and talking to the victim again, an arrest warrant was obtained for the suspect by our Criminal Investigation Division.
Detectives also obtained an evidentiary search warrant for the suspects residence. On April 1, the NCSO detectives, assisted by our patrol division, went to the suspect’s address in Samaria and executed the search warrant and took the suspect into custody on the Aggravated Robbery Warrant without incident. During the execution of the search warrant the detectives were able to recover the victims stolen property.
On April 10, two four wheelers were reported stolen from the Mildred area in the middle of the night. On April 17, the NCSO Criminal Investigation Division learned that the Palmer Police Department had recovered a stolen box truck that was reported stolen to the Dallas Police Department. The box truck had been abandoned in Palmer and inside they recovered the two four wheelers from Mildred that were stolen on the week before. Also inside the box truck was an Apollo dirt bike that possibly could have been stolen as well, but no report has been made at the time of recovery. Because of the social media post, the owner of the stolen motorcycle was located in Navarro County and it was returned to the owner. The investigation is ongoing.
The Sheriff's Office had approximately 1,506 calls for service in April and our Dispatch received 1,535 calls for assistance to 911. There were approximately 81 persons arrested and booked into the Navarro County Justice Center and the average daily jail population was 197 inmates. The Narcotics Unit arrested two suspects, filed one criminal case and served one outstanding arrest warrant. One inmate was transferred to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice and no inmates were transferred to State Jail or SAFP Units to serve their sentences.
This month we estrayed two horses, and two bulls and hey were hauled to our county farms at Petty’s Chapel and Angus. We sold 19 calves at Corsicana Livestock Auction for $10,936.49, three horses at Elkhart horse sale for $355.50 and three miniature donkeys at Elkhart horse sale for $1,030.50. Estray fees, in the amount of $265, was collected for the month of April.
We had two resignations this month and we congratulate Betty Heggins on her retirement from the NCSO after 13 years of loyal, dedicated service as a correctional officer. Enjoy your retirement Betty and best of luck in the future.
Our newest administrative assistant, Mikayla Hodge, joined us last month and is no stranger to law enforcement. Her grandfather, Jim Hodge is a former Sheriff of Navarro County. We congratulate and welcome Mikayla and wish her all the best of luck in her new position at the NCSO.
Congratulations to Deputy Joey Jock who has chosen to transfer from our patrol division to a Detective Sergeant in our criminal investigation division, Deputy Rosa Ella Ward who has chosen to transfer from courthouse security to the position of administrative deputy and Deputy Keith Lewis on his promotion to Patrol Lieutenant. We wish you all the best in your new positions!
We are currently accepting applications for vacancies in patrol, courthouse security, communications, detention, community service officer and administration. As in the past, applications will continue to be taken for any vacancy until the position is filled.
“Although the world is full of suffering, it is full also of the overcoming of it.” - Helen Keller
As always, now more than ever, God bless and be safe.
Sheriff Elmer Tanner
