Dear Citizens,
I hope everyone enjoyed a pleasant Thanksgiving holiday with family and friends. I want to wish a very happy and blessed holiday season to all our citizens, our military, law enforcement and first responders. To my extended family at the NCSO, I want to sincerely thank you for what you do every day to protect and serve this place we all call home. I know that this year has once again been a challenge and hard on everyone in many ways. This holiday season, regardless of the extra stress and challenges we faced in the past year, my hope is that you still continue to count your blessings and feel grateful for all He has done and provided.
This month we had the opportunity to honor the men and women of our United States military who have served. Our veterans, whether active duty, retired, discharged or reserve, they are someone who, at one point in his or her life, wrote a blank check made payable to the 'United States of America', for an amount of up to and including their life." These men and women give up and sacrifice much so that we don’t have to. They do it without any complaints. We at the NCSO honor all those who gave so much. We thank you.
Congratulations Corporal William Grigsby and Deputy Patrick Rider on recently being assigned to the Navarro County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team. Best of luck to these gentlemen on their new assignment.
This month we held a goodbye celebration for Krystal McCollum who is left the NCSO and transferred to a position within the Navarro County Auditors Office. Krystal was not only an important, dedicated and valuable employee, but a friend during her six years as an administrative assistant at the NCSO. She is sorely missed.
We had our annual fall roundup last month which included penning, weaning, selling and working cows at our county farms. We always utilize inmate labor during the operation. Our inmate trustee program is valuable to the operations at the NCSO in several ways. The inmates who meet the qualifications and criteria are offered the opportunity to work in exchange for “time off” credit. Taking care of livestock is just another example of how we also try to teach inmates a trade that can be applied and utilized once they are released back into society. This is a valuable opportunity for them to gain working experience in ranching as well realizing the process and all it entails. We hope it to be beneficial and that they positively use the knowledge moving forward upon release.
The Sheriff's Office had approximately 2,393 calls for service in November and our dispatch received 1,953 calls for assistance to 911. There were approximately 171 persons arrested and booked into the Navarro County Justice Center and the average daily jail population was 221 inmates. Sixteen inmates were transferred to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice and one inmate was transferred to State Jail and SAFP Units to serve their sentences.
In November, we estrayed fourteen cows, eight bulls, three calves and hauled them to our county farms at Petty’s Chapel. We also sold four estray cows, three estray bulls, one estray steer and three estray calves at Corsicana Livestock Auction and at Hubbard Livestock Auction for a total of $6,549.83
We are accepting applications for all divisions and currently have vacancies in detention, dispatch, patrol, courthouse security and the criminal investigation division. A reminder that the hiring age for dispatch and detention has been lowered to 18 but with all other enforcement positions, you must be 21 or older to apply. As in the past, applications will continue to be taken for any vacancy until the position is filled.
“Christmas is not a time nor a season, but a state of mind. To cherish peace and goodwill, to be plenteous in mercy, is to have the real spirit of Christmas. -Calvin Coolidge
From my family to yours, we wish for you all to have a wonderful Christmas and a holiday season full of peace, joy and happiness
As always, God Bless and be safe,
Sheriff Elmer Tanner
