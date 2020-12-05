Dear Citizens,
I hope everyone enjoyed their Thanksgiving holidays, even though this year has been different to say the least. With the holiday season in full swing, I want to wish a happy and blessed holiday season to all our citizens, our military, law enforcement and first responders. To my extended family at the NCSO, I want to thank you for what you do every day to protect and serve the place we all call home, now more than ever. I know this year has been more than a challenge and hard on everyone in many ways. This holiday season will be different than most, but my hope is that you still continue to count your blessings and feel grateful for all He has done and provided.
We were proud this month to honor the brave men and women of our United States military who have served this Veterans Day. What is a Veteran?"A Veteran - whether active-duty, retired, discharged or reserve, is someone who, at one point in his or her life, wrote a blank check made payable to the 'United States of America', for an amount of up to and including their life." It is important that veterans are remembered every day, as a daily act. There is so much to be thankful for, one being our veterans. So honor the Warrior, not the War. Honor these heroes every day, not just on Nov. 11. We at the NCSO honor all those who have given so much.
We are happy to announce The 100 Club 2020 Officers of the Year: Congratulations to Captain Jeramy Phillips, Sgt. Alberto Espinosa and Sgt. Kris Matthews. We thank you for all you do.
This month we received several reports of an individual making phone calls to our citizens impersonating Captain Farmer of the NCSO. The individual is telling citizens they have warrants and giving specific instructions to pay a fine or report to the Sheriff’s Office. This is a hoax. Do not become a victim. We are investigating this situation and hope to identify the suspect so we may charge him with impersonating a public servant.
The Sheriff's Office had approximately 2,326 calls for service in November and dispatch received 1,566 calls for assistance to 911. There were approximately 216 persons arrested and booked into the Navarro County Justice Center and the average daily jail population was 198 inmates. This month 17 inmates were transferred to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice and one inmate was transferred to State Jail or SAFP Units.
We estrayed two cows, three calves and one sheep and all were hauled to our county farm at Petty’s Chapel. We sold two estray horses at the Elkhart Horse Sale for $673.50 and collected $937 in estray fees from the owners who recovered the estray cattle and one estray horse.
This month we congratulate Sergeant Caleb Loftis on being promoted from Sgt. in our patrol division to a Detective Sergeant in our Criminal Investigation Division as well as Deputy Shelly Sweeney who transferred from detention to a District Court Bailiff position. Deputy Sweeney will now go through the 16-week patrol FTO training program as a part of the mandatory training for her new position. We wish them both all the best.
We proudly introduce our newest NCSO employees to our Navarro County citizens: Matt Porter and Travis Thurston. Both have been hired as our newest Patrol Deputies. Both have previous experience as Patrol Deputies for the Hill County Sheriff’s Office. We congratulate and welcome them both to the NCSO family and wish them all the very best with their new positions.
We are currently accepting applications for vacancies in our detention, patrol, and CID divisions. As in the past, applications will continue to be taken for any vacancy until the position is filled.
Christmas is not a time nor a season, but a state of mind. To cherish peace and goodwill, to be plenteous in mercy, is to have the real spirit of Christmas.” - Calvin Coolidge
From my family to yours, may you all have a blessed Christmas and happy holiday season.
As always, now more than ever, God bless and be safe.
Sheriff Elmer Tanner
