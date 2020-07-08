Dear Citizens,
As our nation continues to fight COVID-19, the strength of our response is determining how many people stay healthy and safe. The increase in spreading has resulted in an increase in testing, continued social distancing and more personal sacrifice, on many levels. All are crucial. We ALL have been affected. If we all do our parts to help, working together for the common goal of getting through and past this, we will hopefully see an end to this all sooner than later.
Thank you to our local Super One Foods for a donation of water and Power-Ade, the Salvation Army and New Century Hospice-Epic Nursing for donuts. Two meals for the Navarro County Sheriff's Office employees were given last month by Napoli's, who brought pizza and lasagna, as well as a pizza lunch provided one day by our friends David A. and David B. Nyquist. We greatly appreciate each of you for your kindness, generosity and for thinking of and supporting the many men and women of the NCSO.
On Thursday, June 4, the NCSO Tactical Team executed a high risk narcotics search warrant in the 3400 block of FM 1126 in Emhouse. One suspect was taken into custody and a quantity of methamphetamine was seized. I want to thank Corsicana Fire and Rescue along with Chief Henley for staging a medical unit in the area in the event medical assistance was needed during this operation.
On Monday, June 8 at approximately 2:30 p.m., the Navarro County Sheriff's Office received information about a wanted, armed and dangerous parole violator who had been seen in a white Chrysler minivan in Dawson. Deputies had previously received information via an officer safety bulletin that the suspect had made statements that he wasn't going back to jail and would shoot officers that attempted contact with him. As the first deputy arrived in the area, he observed the possible suspect vehicle leaving the Dollar General. As the suspect vehicle proceeded east on Highway 31 out of Dawson, a second NCSO unit arrived in the area. The suspect vehicle turned off Highway 31 onto FM 667 and the deputies attempted to initiate a traffic stop.
The suspect initially stopped and released a female passenger on FM 667 then fled in the vehicle throughout the county and ultimately into Corsicana. During the pursuit, an NCSO detective was able to make phone contact with the suspect who stated that the deputies better shoot him when he stopped because he was going to stab them. During the course of the lengthy pursuit, numerous NCSO, CPD and DPS units combined to attempt to apprehend this violent offender. The pursuit ended with a traffic crash involving the suspect and a Corsicana Police Unit on West Seventh Avenue in Corsicana after the suspect drove through the back parking lot of the Collin Street Bakery and into oncoming traffic in front of HEB.
I applaud the courage of the officers who dealt with this dangerous situation displaying the utmost professionalism. We are blessed and very fortunate to not only get this type of violent offender off the street, but that the Corsicana Police officer involved sustained non-life threatening injuries. I am very proud that no citizens were injured and that this violent offender is in custody at the Navarro County Justice center where he will face additional felony charges.
On Friday, June 12 at approximately 8:50 a.m., the NCSO Narcotics Unit executed a narcotics search warrant in the 900 block W. Ninth Ave. in Corsicana. As a result of the investigation, approximately 15.2 grams of methamphetamine was seized from the location along with additional evidence supporting narcotics sales including digital scales and baggies. One suspect was arrested at the scene for Man/Del CS PG 1 > 4g < 200g Drug Free Zone. The location was within 1,000 feet of Drane Learning Center owned by Corsicana ISD making it a Drug Free Zone. Another great job by our officers who continue to prove their dedication and are consistent with the promise of keeping these illegal drugs off our city and county streets.
The Sheriff's Office had approximately 2,169 calls for service in June and dispatch received 1,937 calls for assistance to 911. There were approximately 99 persons arrested and booked into the Navarro County Justice Center and the average daily jail population was 205 inmates. The Narcotics Unit arrested seven suspects, filed five criminal cases and served seven outstanding arrest warrants. No inmates were transferred to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice and no inmates were transferred to State Jail or SAFP Units per COVID-19 restrictions.
This month we estrayed one bull and two horses and hauled them to our county farms at Petty’s Chapel and Angus. We sold three head of estray cattle at Corsicana Livestock Auction for $2,343.79.
We had one resignation this month but proudly introduce four new NCSO employees to our citizens: Deputy JJ Freeland comes to the NCSO after serving as a patrol deputy in Hill County, Breanna Parks has been hired as an administrative assistant, Brandon Glasgow and Fritz Kloecker have been assigned to detention. We congratulate Deputy Erica Morales who transferred from detention to courthouse security this month and is currently in the patrol FTO program as well as Deputy Alberto Espinosa who has been promoted to Corporal in the patrol division. Deputy Espinosa previously served in detention, was a detention Corporal, patrol deputy and now will serve as a Corporal in patrol. I want to wish each the very best in there new positions.
We are currently accepting applications for vacancies in our detention and patrol divisions. As in the past, applications will continue to be taken for any vacancy until the position is filled.
"How far you go in life depends on your being tender with the young, compassionate with the aged, sympathetic with the striving and tolerant of the weak and strong. Because someday in your life you will have been all of these." - George Washington Carver
As always, now more than ever, God bless and be safe.
Sheriff Elmer Tanner
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.