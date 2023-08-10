By Sheriff Elmer Tanner
Dear Citizens,
We hope everyone enjoyed a safe and happy 4th of July with family and friends. Thank you to those who have served and continue to serve. Please don’t take your freedoms for granted for regardless of what we feel and see some days, we are a blessed nation.
Each year on July 7th we remember the five that lost their lives seven years ago as well as those injured and effected by the horrific Dallas attack. Those that convey the protective role of law enforcement officers and the strength, courage and valor that are distinctive of those who serve and protect. It is definitely not how these officers died that made them heroes, it is how they lived.
DPD Senior Cpl. Lorne Ahrens, DPD Officer Michael Krol, DPD Sgt. Michael Smith, DART Officer Brent Thompson and DPD Officer Patricio "Patrick" Zamarripa.
The Commissioners Court of Navarro County voted to approve the Outdoor Burn Ban which is now in effect for Navarro County. This was issued by Judge H.M. Davenport for a period not to extend 90 days or until the threat for wildfires falls below threshold limits.
About 12:51 p.m. on July 19,, the NCSO was dispatched to a reported burglary in progress at the Corsicana Cowboy Church at 5864 W State Hwy 31 Corsicana Texas. An employee inside the church advised that a male subject in a white SUV was actively striking the door with a blunt object. The caller also stated that she saw the subject throw something at the door that was liquid and then saw smoke outside. She then lost sight of the suspect and vehicle.
NCSO deputies arrived at the location within five minutes and learned the suspect had left the location. Deputies observed the west side glass door was broken and a trash can outside the door was on fire and smoking. Deputies immediately secured the area and extinguished the fire with their department issued fire extinguisher. Deputies then observed burn marks up the outside of the church wall. A small burnt bottle of liquid lighter fluid was also located on the ground next to the wall behind the trash can. During the investigation it was learned that the Masonic Lodge, next to First Baptist Church of Corsicana, had also been targeted an hour earlier.
Corsicana Police Department was actively conducting an investigation into that incident. The NCSO deputies quickly learned from CPD officers that the suspect description and vehicle information from the Masonic Lodge incident matched the Cowboy Church incident. The NCSO and CPD immediately began networking together to identify and locate the suspect. Based on intelligence received and evidence recovered, the suspect was identified and taken into custody by the NCSO at a residence on SE 0050 Corsicana, Texas at approximately 03:41pm. The suspect was arrested on warrants for Arson and Criminal Mischief over $100 under $750. Thanks to the combined efforts of our law enforcement agencies and our citizens support we were able to quickly resolve this case by arrest.
The NCSO was proud once again to participate in this year’s back to school rally in Corsicana. Thank you Joe Holmes and Tammy Sloan for representing the NCSO at this year’s event.
This past month we are proud to introduce our newest NCSO Telecommunications Officer Jenny Leyva. Jenny is a certified telecommunications officer who comes to us with four years’ experience dispatching for the Corsicana Police Department. We also congratulate Deputy Russell Perry who was promoted to Patrol Corporal and Matthew Rickard who was promoted to Detention Corporal. Congratulations to Corporal Mariela Martinez on being named NCT 9-1-1 #HeadsetHero for July. We wish all these individuals the very best with their new positions and achievements.
Hard to believe another summer has come and gone and students are headed back to class, teachers have gotten their classrooms ready, administrators have worked on school bus routes, staffing and school safety concerns. Some school districts have decided to go to a four-day school week and will have some teachers, students, staff and parents coordinating work and school schedules, car pools and support for their child's activities and after school commitments.
I ask every year that you be extra cautious and aware when driving and in traffic. Be mindful of all our school zones especially during the morning hours and early afternoons. Keep an extra look out for potential hazards around our schools and in neighborhoods where children are more active walking, riding bikes and at play. Slow down and increase your stopping distances.
Please be patient in school traffic and congested areas such as the Corsicana High School. Remember when approaching a school zone or school bus on the road, be prepared to stop for bus and pedestrian traffic and by all means do not text and drive. Obey ALL "No cell phone" posted signs.
I want to thank all of you who help make our education system an integral, positive force in our community. Our children are counting on us so let’s work together to make “Back to School” a rewarding, fun and safe time for all Navarro County residents.
The Sheriff's Office had approximately 2,878 calls for service in June and our dispatch received 2,335 calls for assistance to 9-1-1. There were approximately 181 persons arrested and booked into the Navarro County Justice Center and the average daily jail population was 224 inmates. Thirteen inmates were transferred to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice and five inmates were transferred to State Jail to serve their sentences.
In July, we estrayed one bull, and one donkey and hauled them to our county farms. We sold an estray bull at Corsicana Livestock Auction for $1,098.16 and also collected $145 in estray fees.
We are accepting applications for all divisions and currently have vacancies in detention, dispatch, patrol, and courthouse security. Once again, the hiring age for dispatch and detention has been lowered to 18 but with all other enforcement positions, you must be 21 or older to apply. As in the past, applications will continue to be taken for any vacancy until the position is filled.
“The time is always right to do what is right.” -Martin Luther King Jr.
As always, God Bless and be safe,
Sheriff Elmer Tanner
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.