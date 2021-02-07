Robert K. Shimonek, MNC (SW), was recently promoted to chief in the United States Navy in a ceremony held aboard the USS Charleston in San Diego, California.
Shimonek is the son of Mike and Debbie Shimonek. The grandson of Betty Atkeisson and Kay Shimonek and the late Billy Don Atkeisson and Fred Shimonek.
Robert is a graduate of Mildred High School, class of 2005. He us currently stationed in San Diego where he resides with his wife, Darian and their children, Micah and Sydney.
