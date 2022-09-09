Mayor Don Denbow announced that a Shipley Do-Nut franchise is coming to town and will be located inside the former Jack in the Box location on Seventh Ave. in Corsicana.
He also said that plans are underway for the city’s 175-year celebration. Those interested in joining those committees are encouraged to contact the city.
During the Mayor’s Economic Partnership group meeting Tuesday, Mike Gatts from Pactiv and Dan Lachmann, the plant manager of Audubon Metals Texas, discussed their industries during the Get to Know Your Local Industries presentations.
Information about both plants was the second in the continuing series. Anyone looking for employment is encouraged to visit job fairs and the plants and can research opportunities online.
Both men pointed to workforce turnover as a shared concern and obstacle.
John Boswell, Navarro County and Corsicana Economic Development Director, reported that the area is on the short list for four projects and has recently been contacted for three new leads.
Attendees were updated with the regular housing report. Aric Bonner with the Bonner Group highlighted that Corsicana and Navarro County remains in a seller’s market, although the market is slowing quite a bit due to the Fed’s recent decisions to hike interest rates.
Bonner reported that 78% of the homes sold in Corsicana closed below $300,000 which included a swell between $200,000 and $300,000.
County wide, 63% of the homes closed below $300,000 in Navarro County The median price of homes increased 11.8 % to $217,500.
Director of Engineering, Darwin Myers, reported on a number of issues including Certificates of Occupancy and residential developments. There has been $6,087,000 of additional commercial valuation to date in 2022.
Navarro College’s District President Dr. Kevin Fegan highlighted workforce and onsite training, and certificate opportunities are continuing.
Fegan also noted dual credit classes for high school and in service training opportunities are underway or beginning with the start of school.
He mentioned that the Bachelor of Science in Nursing program continues to move another step closer to accreditation. Required steps are on course. Fegan also mentioned that Navarro College Day will be recognized Thursday, Sept. 15.
Other routine reports including tourism and Main Street reports were also presented.
Economic Development Committee meetings are held at 9 a.m. the first Tuesday of the month, inside the Nancy Roberts Meeting room at the Corsicana Public Library.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.