Consumers are taking bigger steps to support their local communities during the holidays, according to the American Express credit card trend report, Amex Trendex. More than three-fourths of consumers surveyed said they believe it’s more important than ever to support small businesses.
The nationwide shopping holiday, Small Business Saturday, Nov. 26, puts the spotlight on the importance of shopping locally. For every $100 spent locally, $68 stays in town, creating economic benefits to a community.
American Express created Small Business Saturday in 2010 as a way to help small businesses get more customers, and the celebration has since become an annual shopping tradition on the Saturday following Thanksgiving. Corsicana will have two American Express Official Welcome Centers Downtown, at the Pocket Park on Beaton Street, and the Corsicana Artist and Writer Residency’s Storefront Bookstore at Fifth Avenue at Commerce Street. Both locations will have American Express giveaways, live entertainment, and shopping opportunities.
“Small businesses are the heartbeat of our local economy and they give back so much to our community. It is important we think about supporting local during the Holiday season,” said Amy Tidwell, Main Street and Tourism Director.
The Trend Report, released Oct. 22, found that 72% surveyed prefer to shop at small businesses during the holidays to get more personalized and unique gifts, 72% surveyed are looking for holiday options and discounts earlier than they used to, and 72% also said they prefer dining out at their favorite local restaurants during the holidays to support small businesses. 61% of consumers surveyed plan on donating to charity during the season. The survey reported that consumers deciding on spending and travel are making more thoughtful decisions this year.
"When people spend money at small businesses, the local economy thrives attracting more small businesses to the community, creating more jobs and shopping opportunities," said John Boswell, Economic Development Director for the City of Corsicana and Navarro County.
The Corsicana Chamber of Commerce has developed a “Small Business Season” program to promote shopping locally throughout the holiday season. Businesses in Corsicana interested in participating should contact Colleen Cox at the Chamber of Commerce, ccox@corsicana.org, 903-874-4731 and Amy Tidwell, Main Street and Tourism Director, atidwell@corsicanatx.gov, 903-654-4851, and provide the specials and events scheduled in businesses.
An event marketed and managed by Texas Economic Development, the Governor’s Small Business Series, will be held in Corsicana Thursday, November 10. The event is sponsored by the Navarro County Chamber of Commerce and Texas Workforce Solutions, along with Community National Bank & Trust of Texas. To register, go to https://tinyurl.com/ytbmaktf.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.