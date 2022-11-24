Shop Small Shoppers will be treated to discounts this Saturday, Nov. 26 throughout downtown Corsicana, during the American Express Small Business Saturday.
Two welcome centers will give away Shop Small tote bags with Corsicana merchandise and the chance to win gift baskets and an overnight stay in the Magical Glamping Tent in Purdon Groves. To enter, shoppers simply show a receipt from a store downtown on Saturday at either Welcome Center.
The Welcome Centers are open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Pocket Park, 118 North Beaton and at Storefront Bookstore, 203 North Commerce Street at Fifth. New Corsicana branded merchandise and 175th Celebration merchandise will be sold at the Pocket Park location.
The Welcome Center open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., located at Storefront, will feature complimentary Cassaro Wines all day and live entertainment, a Purdon Groves pop-up store, and a CUTCO knife company pop-up store in the afternoon, along with complimentary gift wrapping and discount on books.
Both new and established retailers are participating:
Elsewhere Miniature Farms – Buy One/Get One 25% off any item of equal or lesser value.
Brick Street Brewery - $5 pints all day, $20 growler fills all day, $8 wine glasses all day, and $25 bottles of wine.
Prayers from Heaven Boutique – 20% off the entire boutique inventory.
The Children’s Shop – 15% off an entire purchase, free bath bomb with purchases over $150.
This ‘N’ That Antiques – 10% off entire store.
Olive Branch Eatery – gift to the first 25 customers and an opportunity for discounts on retail items
Liv Chic Boutique – 15% off purchases of $75 or more
Purdon Groves at Storefront – enter to win an overnight glamping package valued at $220
Storefront Bookstore – American Express tote bag and Corsicana merchandise giveaway while supplies last, 50% discount on third book purchased, free gift wrap, complimentary Cassaro wines
Cassaro Winery – three wine tastings for $5, Noon to 10 p.m.
Feed Shack Boutique – free gift with the purchase of $75
Timbers – 10% off drinks and $10 off purchase of $60 or more
Mita’s – buy one drink, get the second at half off
Pink Peony – free pair of earrings of your choice with every purchase, excluding Kendra Scott
The Turquoise Pistol and Boho West Boutique – 20% sale storewide
The Red Brumby - spend $50 and be entered to win a Consuela Classic Tote
Canterbury Court Antiques – 20% off storewide
American Express has been supporting small businesses with this event since 2010. More than nine in ten businesses in Texas are small businesses, and they employ nearly half of all private-sector employees. Downtown Corsicana has welcomed 28 new businesses in the last 18 months. For every $100 spent locally, almost $70 stays in Corsicana, helping to fuel the city’s economy.
