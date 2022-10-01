The Navarro County 4-H Shotgun Club hosted its sixth annual Whiz-Bang Sept. 23 and 24 at the Ellis County Sportsman Club in Waxahachie.
One hundred and ten 4-H’ers from across Texas competed in four shotgun disciplines: Sporting Clays, Whiz-Bang, Trap, and Skeet. More than 22,750 shells were fired over the two-day competition!
The shoot serves as a qualifier for the San Antonio Junior Livestock Show Junior Shoot-Out in February. Twenty-eight members from Navarro County were among those who competed.
The following members did an outstanding job and took home medals in events:
Trap:
Third – Jet Tacker (Boys Intermediate)
Fifth – Casen Montfort (Boys Junior)
First – Gracie Teetz (Ladies Int/Jr.)
Skeet:
First – Chandler Ware (Boys Senior 2)
Second – Ty Autrey (Boys Senior 2)
Fourth – Cole Montfort (Boys Intermediate)
Third – Gracie Teetz (Ladies Int./Jr.)
Sporting Clays:
Second – Chandler Ware (Boys Senior 2)
Fourth – Nicholas Aucamp (Boys Intermediate)
Fifth – Cole Montfort (Boys Intermediate)
Fifth – Casen Montfort (Boys Junior)
Second – Gracie Teetz (Ladies Int./Jr.)
Whiz-Bang:
Second – Chandler Ware (Boys Senior 2)
Third – Jacob Castillo (Boys Senior 2)
Fourth – Pearson Frank (Boys Senior 2)
Fifth – Cole Montfort (Boys Intermediate)
Fourth – Gracie Teetz (Ladies Int./Jr.)
Night Whiz-Bang:
Third – Jacob Castillo (Boys Senior 2)
Fourth – Chandler Ware (Boys Senior2)
Fourth – Cade Nelson (Boys Senior 1)
Fourth – Cole Montfort (Boys Intermediate)
Third – Gracie Teetz (Ladies Jr./Int.)
The Navarro County 4-H Shotgun Club would like to thank the sponsors and volunteers who helped make this event possible. The club is managed by 4-H volunteer Jima Montfort and is coached by Jason Gamez, Lance Miller, Clint Montfort, Todd Teetz, Nathan Franks, and Kennedi Barnham.
