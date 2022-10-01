10-1-22 Navarro County 4H Shotgun Club.jpg

Members of the Navarro County 4-H Shotgun Club competed in the annual Whiz-Bang last weekend.

The Navarro County 4-H Shotgun Club hosted its sixth annual Whiz-Bang Sept. 23 and 24 at the Ellis County Sportsman Club in Waxahachie.

One hundred and ten 4-H’ers from across Texas competed in four shotgun disciplines: Sporting Clays, Whiz-Bang, Trap, and Skeet. More than 22,750 shells were fired over the two-day competition!

The shoot serves as a qualifier for the San Antonio Junior Livestock Show Junior Shoot-Out in February. Twenty-eight members from Navarro County were among those who competed.

The following members did an outstanding job and took home medals in events:

Trap:

Third – Jet Tacker (Boys Intermediate)

Fifth – Casen Montfort (Boys Junior)

First – Gracie Teetz (Ladies Int/Jr.)

Skeet:

First – Chandler Ware (Boys Senior 2)

Second – Ty Autrey (Boys Senior 2)

Fourth – Cole Montfort (Boys Intermediate)

Third – Gracie Teetz (Ladies Int./Jr.)

Sporting Clays:

Second – Chandler Ware (Boys Senior 2)

Fourth – Nicholas Aucamp (Boys Intermediate)

Fifth – Cole Montfort (Boys Intermediate)

Fifth – Casen Montfort (Boys Junior)

Second – Gracie Teetz (Ladies Int./Jr.)

Whiz-Bang:

Second – Chandler Ware (Boys Senior 2)

Third – Jacob Castillo (Boys Senior 2)

Fourth – Pearson Frank (Boys Senior 2)

Fifth – Cole Montfort (Boys Intermediate)

Fourth – Gracie Teetz (Ladies Int./Jr.)

Night Whiz-Bang:

Third – Jacob Castillo (Boys Senior 2)

Fourth – Chandler Ware (Boys Senior2)

Fourth – Cade Nelson (Boys Senior 1)

Fourth – Cole Montfort (Boys Intermediate)

Third – Gracie Teetz (Ladies Jr./Int.)

The Navarro County 4-H Shotgun Club would like to thank the sponsors and volunteers who helped make this event possible. The club is managed by 4-H volunteer Jima Montfort and is coached by Jason Gamez, Lance Miller, Clint Montfort, Todd Teetz, Nathan Franks, and Kennedi Barnham.

