There will be a Corsicana community Sickle Cell blood drive from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 19 at Martin Luther King Center, 1114 E. Sixth Ave.

Sickle Cell is a disease that predominately impacts individuals of African descent. African-American blood donors are needed to provide the most compatible units for patients with sickle cell disease.

To schedule your appointment, call 1-800-RedCross or go to redcrossblood.org and enter sponsor code “corsicklecell.”

All presenting donors will receive a $20 Amazon Gift Card via email.

