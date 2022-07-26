Corsicana hosted several of the more experienced movers and shakers from around the state recently, The Texas Silver Haired Legislature held its Executive Committee meeting Thursday on Navarro College’s campus, inside the Cook Education Center.
The groups members advocate for and serve 28 area agencies on aging in Texas
“The Silver Haired Legislature is a multi-faceted organization which advocates for older Texans” said Linda Timmerman, Delegate and Communications Committee Chair. “The group, founded in 1985, began working in 1986 to identify concerns, of older Texans a group that Speaker, Rhonda Rogers, characterized as a sometimes-underrepresented constituency.”
The Silver Haired Legislature gathers prior to the beginning of the Texas legislative session to write resolutions. Then its works with members of the Texas Legislation to ensure their passage.
The resolutions adopted by the Silver Haired Legislators in May of 2022, included protections for those in nursing facilities around the state and increasing funding for those who provide care.
Rogers said the number one priority in this session will be to increase the personal needs allowance for those nursing home patients on Medicaid, which now totals only $60 a month.
During previous sessions the group also worked to ensure that older Texans in facilities could be visited during the pandemic.
“The group sees 13 to 15% of the resolutions we’ve pushed over the last three legislative sessions, enacted into law,” Timmerman said.
She is in her third term as a Silver Haired Legislator. Her husband, David was his first two-year term with the organization in 2021.
The group can have 123 legislators from across the state, as of now, the group has 81 members.
In order to serve, a candidate must be a registered voter in the state of Texas, reside within the area they represent, and be aged 60 or older before filing their candidacy papers.
“There comes a time when people can’t advocate for themselves. We work to combat age and other types of discrimination and advocate for them at the state level because we care.” said Rhonda Rodgers, Executive Committee Member.
Corsicana Mayor Don Denbow recognized the contributions of the Texas Silver Haired Legislature for its efforts to support older Texans and their work with 28 area agencies on aging.
Denbow welcomed the group who spoke highly of Corsicana and Navarro County proclaiming July 21, 2022 as Texas Silver Haired Legislature Day.
Prior to its executive meeting, the group heard from Catherine Krantz, a former Congressional candidate who now works with Connected Nations Texas, as a Broadband Solutions Manager.
“Access to high-speed internet is a concern for all Texans including those who are older,” she said. “Lack of access especially in rural areas affects economic development and a number of other areas including health care and quality of life.”
Texans, especially those in rural areas, are facing a digital divide. Digital equity is the goal.
High speed internet is defined as 25 mb download speed and 3 mb upload speed by any internet delivery system. Faster upload speed is used to provide information to individuals including medical information to doctors and nurses in some cases.
Although the definition of high-speed internet is expected to increase from its current designation of 25 mb download speed and 3mb upload speed, according to Krantz it is still slow with a number of Texans not connected at all.
The topic of Thursday’s luncheon fit well with one of the Silver Haired Legislature’s goals to help increase digital literacy and access across the state.
