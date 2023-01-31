Singer-songwriter, and author David LaMotte said he considers himself a lucky man. He’s played guitar professionally all over the world, in venues large and small. The evening of Saturday, Feb. 4, will be his first time playing in Corsicana.
David LaMotte live
7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4
The Scene on Beaton, 114 S. Beaton
Tickets are $20 each
The concert, sponsored by Non-Violent Navarro, will start at 7:30 p.m. at The Scene on Beaton, 114 S. Beaton in Corsicana. The concert will feature LaMotte and his opening act Raquel Lindemann-Nguyen. Tickets are $20 each.
LaMotte has been playing professionally since 1991, but said each of his more than 3,000 shows have been unique.
“That’s 3,000 opportunities to connect with people and see what they’re about and to share what I’m about,” he said.
LaMotte said his two passions are music and peace work. His 13th album “Still” reached the Billboard Top 20 on the Folk Chart in June.
In addition to being a musician and author LaMotte, is a Rotarian Peace Fellow after earning his Masters in Conflict Resolution from Queensland University in Australia.
“Peace work and music go hand, he said. “The best peace and justice work, like the best music, is inspired.”
The 54-year-old husband and father of a teenage son disputes the notion that one must shy away from conflict in order to be a successful peacemaker.
“The work of peacemaking is not about ending conflict; it’s about approaching conflict in a way that is constrictive rather than destructive,” he said.
LaMotte said he doesn’t consider himself to be strictly a folk artist.
“I love and play all types of music,” he said. “I just want people to come out have a good time and make a connection.”
LaMotte views music as a tool, which has a way of sneaking through our hearts and connecting things that divide us.
“Music has a unique capacity to remind us of our common humanity, I’m looking forward to playing in Corsicana,” he said.
