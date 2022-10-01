The Corsicana and Navarro County Chamber of Commerce and Corsicana Main Street are proud to partner with Holland Racing and USA Cycling to bring the 2022 Texas State Criterium Championship bike race back to Corsicana for a two-day event again this year.
Saturday, Oct. 8, Corsicana Main Street is jam-packed full of events and begins with Mimosas at the Market, appropriately coined “The Sip ‘n’ Cycle,” and will be co-hosted from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. by Canterbury Court Antiques, 301 N. Beaton, and Liv Chic Boutique, a new retailer downtown, 309 N. Beaton St. Local shops and boutiques will be serving their individual take on the classic mimosa and will have extended store hours for race fans.
Food trucks will be set up from noon to 7:30 p.m. and the Main Street Vendor Market will be set up from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on E. Fourth Ave. Live music will be featured at Canterbury Court Antiques with Raquel Lindemann from 1 to 3 p.m., at Liv Chic Boutique with “Megan and Jesse” from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and at Mita’s Coffee House & Fine Food, 216 N. Beaton St., with Shane Holcomb from 3 to 5 p.m. Championship racing begins at 3 p.m., going until 7:15 p.m. with racers competing for prizes and cash awards. Come down to shop and stay for the race! Sunday the action continues with food trucks from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., and more racing beginning at 8:50 a.m. and ending at 3 p.m.
Last year saw hundreds of cyclists converge on Corsicana, with local cyclist Paul Nguyen of team Corsicana Cycling Rocks! placing second in the men’s category five race and will be competing again this year.
“Not many people know that we are slowly building the cycling community right here in Corsicana,” Nguyen said. “Gas prices are terrible, so come join us because… Corsicana Cycling Rocks!”
Having eight turns, a hill, and challenging brick streets, this unique course offers challenges for riders of all skill levels. The start/finish line will be located on Beaton Street. between Fourth and Fifth Avenues.
With more than 400 hotel rooms filled with racers, their families, and guests, this is one of the premier tourist events for Corsicana.
“Corsicana has hosted the bike race for several years and it has been fantastic to see it grow. Last year, we were excited to see the bike race fall on our second Saturday event, so we happily renamed it the ‘Sip ‘N Cycle,’ said Amy Tidwell, Corsicana Main Street Director.
“Our community and visitors can expect their similar sip and shop experience but with more musicians and activities added to encourage everyone to stay and watch this adrenaline-fueled race.”
For questions about the Sip ‘N Cycle, please call Amy Tidwell at 903-654-4851
For questions about the bike race, please call the Corsicana & Navarro County Chamber of Commerce at 903-874-4731.
