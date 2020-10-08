The sister of a man missing for almost five months is asking for help finding him.
Jimmy Jackson French III, who also goes by J.J. or Skipper, was last seen around May 18 in the Dawson area in Navarro County.
French is 29 years old, 5 feet 11 inches tall around 130 pounds with brown hair and green eyes.
“My family would like to know anything we can of his whereabouts or if anyone has any information,” Taryn O’Brien said. “This isn't like him to just disappear out of his daughter's life.”
The Navarro County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed French was reported missing and has been entered into both the Texas and National Crime Information Centers, which helps criminal justice professionals locate missing persons.
Anyone with any information is asked to call O'Brien at 254-577-2001 email: tnhatch12@gmail.com or call the Navarro County Sheriff’s Office at 903-654-3002.
