Kaison Smith from Corsicana, recently joined outstanding middle school students from across the nation to take part in a unique academic and career oriented development experience, Junior National Young Leaders Conference in Washington, DC.
Junior National Young Leaders Conference is one of the Envision by WorldStrides family of programs that enable students to explore their interests and experience learning beyond the classroom.
Kaison attends Corsicana Middle School where he excels in academics, specifically in science. Kaison has always been interested in STEM, but he never had a true connection with teachers that understood his love for the subject. Until this year when he walked into the class of Mr. Daniel Bearden. From the beginning of the year and still ongoing he is a teacher that Kaison looks up to and enjoys having those quirky science conversations with. It was those quirky conversations that led Kaison to receive this prestigious nomination by his favorite teacher!
While Kaison excels in academics he has also branched outside of his comfort zone and joined the football team this year.
“This year has been a very good year for me! I’ve done things like play football, but I also joined our local Boys and Girls Club of Navarro County where I participated in a math-a-thon with them,” he said. “I placed first overall and helped my team place first in the competition. I also was awarded the Centurion award at the end of the school year; this award is given out by our school police officer for good citizenship, patriotism, good conduct, attendance, and good work/study habits and sets a good example for other students. I would love to be an Engineer in the future which is why I am excited about attending this program. I feel this program will help me learn how to be a leader in more than one way. So, once I’ve become an adult, I will not only be Engineer but be able to help the people in my community grow to love academics and excel in other avenues in life.”
“As an alumna of Envision myself, I am excited for Kaison Smith to meet, work, and collaborate with other high-aspiring students from across the country,” said Amanda Freitag Thomas, SVP for Envision. “Hands down, my favorite part of attending an Envision program was being with motivated students in an environment designed to help us challenge our assumptions, meet new people, and grow. Creating that same learning environment is a central focus for all of our programs. At Junior National Young Leaders Conference, students build the confidence and skills needed to excel in high school, college, and the workplace. They learn how to adapt to and communicate in new situations, to new challenges, and with new people, which, given how rapidly the world is changing due to technology and innovation, are essential skills for success.”
For over 35 years, Envision by WorldStrides has empowered extraordinary students to become their best selves through programs that enable them to discover their passion, explore a career, and positively impact their world. In 2018, Envision became part of the WorldStrides family. The largest provider of educational travel and experiences in the United States, WorldStrides works with over 50,000 educators each year to help more than 550,000 students see the world—and themselves—in new ways.
