Celebrity guest judge Kevin Bludso, who has been featured on the Food Network and the hit Netflix series American Barbecue Showdown, will be in Corsicana Memorial Day weekend for the first ever Smoke in the City BBQ Cookoff.
The event, which aims to raise funds for the Boys & Girls Club of Navarro County, is set for Friday, May 28 and Saturday, May 29 at 100 N Main St., in the parking lot next to the old city jail, in downtown Corsicana. Friday night begins with a meet and greet starting at 5 p.m. Saturday will be judgement day at 11 am, 1 p.m., and 3 p.m. Winners will be announced after 4 p.m.
Anyone is welcome to enter, with a handful of spots remaining. Categories are smoked brisket, ribs, and chicken. There is a $100 entry fee, and the pot will depend on the number of entries. This event is open to the public so come on down and taste some delicious BBQ.
“It doesn’t get any better than this folks,” said Kamar Chambers, co-organizer and owner of K&K Bar-B-Que. “The Man, The Legend himself Kevin Bludso will be in the building. If this not enough for you to enter and showcase your skills, then I don’t know what more do you want!”
For more information, reach out to Chambers at 903-467-6530, Johnny Guerra at 903-851-2773, or Andy Williams at 903-851-7360.
