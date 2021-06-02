Celebrity guest judge Kevin Bludso, of the hit Netflix series American Barbecue Showdown, was in downtown Corsicana Saturday for the first ever Smoke in the City BBQ Cookoff to raise money for the Boys and Girls Club of Navarro County.
Smoke in the City raises money for Boys & Girls Club
From Staff Reports
-
-
