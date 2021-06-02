6-1-21 Smoke in the City Wildart.JPG

Pictured from left to right are: Bludso and event organizers Kamar Chambers and Johnny Guerra. Organizer Andy Williams is not pictured. Call 903-641-0828 for more info or to donate.

Celebrity guest judge Kevin Bludso, of the hit Netflix series American Barbecue Showdown, was in downtown Corsicana Saturday for the first ever Smoke in the City BBQ Cookoff to raise money for the Boys and Girls Club of Navarro County.

