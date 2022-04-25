The Wynne Home Arts Center invited the community to celebrate Earth Day Saturday in conjunction with the Social Practice Cohorts from the SHSU Art Department. The event was the result of collaboration among students in the Master of Fine Arts program, and the first socially engaged art project of its kind.
Patrick Richards, Administrative Artist, said “The concept for this event was to turn our assignments into real life experiences for the community. The goal was for the celebration to become the artwork, turning non-artists into artists and facilitators. I was very happy with the attendance for a first year event, and seeing our guests interact with the art installations made me hopeful about creating stronger ties between the community and the university”.
An environmentally based art contest, juried by Bill Haveron, was held in the main gallery. The ranking of winners was based on how well the contestants understood the environmental issues at hand. Haveron said that his own art was born of frustration over environmental issues, specifically the clear-cutting of forest lands in Walker and Montgomery counties when he was a student.
First place was awarded to Tomas Hines for a piece called “In Memory of.” Her submission was based on the history of the two by four, which was originally a class assignment for Professor Tony Shipp. Hines shared that a good friend and long time resident of Huntsville took her on a tour of the Huntsville area for inspiration, pointing out places that were once covered by native pine trees. Alvaro Medina took second place with a mixed media piece called “When the Rich Wage War, It’s the Poor Who Die”. Third place went to Danielle Onwuka for “Recycled 2X4 Wood”, which was a large piece of handmade paper made from a two by four. Honorable mention was awarded to Shannon Pattison for “Birds of Harris County”.
Following the art contest winner announcements, John Smither read a eulogy he wrote to dedicate the event to Dan Phillips.
“What can one say, in the attempt to design him, a creative spark is required. And in that requirement, Dan Phillips lived. He utilized plains truths. Square truths that morphed to whimsy from his Dionysian call to arms. His childlike enthusiasm in action inspired devotees ever vigilant on the vanguard and boundaries of his creativity. A profound challenge he has left for us. For how shall we make our home, our house? The joy of Dan’s memory will not end. May you rest in peace, and in piece. May you dance on the steps of Apollo’s house.”
Interactive projects included planting pecan trees on the grounds, a tomato plant giveaway, decorating cloth tote bags and writing wishes for humanity on handmade cloth hearts to be hung on the ‘Wish Tree”, created by Magda Macias. A booth called Travelling Social Pharmacy, a home remedy exchange, was facilitated by Glenda Pivaral. “Earth Shrine”, a land art sculpture by Marcelle Cavazos paid homage to the late Jesus Morales.
Vendors included Kona Ice, Elizabeth Florer’s Silk Road Sari Creations, and Global Village Wear, represented by Bernice Peacock. Amy Brosi and Kevin Schaefer of Far Out Farms gave away plants and seeds. Members of the Texas A&M Forest Service provided an educational booth and food donations were collected by Nancy Gaertner and Genevieve Brown for Good Shepherd Mission.
