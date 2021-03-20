Solis Mammography, the nation’s largest independent provider of breast health and diagnostic services, will offer greater access to 3D mammography with its newest Texas location at Navarro Regional Hospital.
The new Solis Mammography Navarro center provides screening and diagnostic mammography, breast ultrasound, stereotactic breast biopsy, ultrasound-guided biopsy and bone density screenings in a spa-like environment designed for patient care and comfort.
Every Solis Mammography center offers the most advanced 3D technology paired with SmartCurve comfort technology for a better mammogram that delivers exceptional comfort and accuracy.
SmartCurve, the revolutionary curved comfort technology, has been clinically proven to deliver a 93% more comfortable mammogram in women who previously experienced uncomfortable mammograms. 3D mammography is the standard of care across every Solis Mammography center as the most accurate breast cancer screening tool available today. Research has shown that 3D technology increases the early detection of invasive breast cancer by as much as 54%.
“We are pleased to expand our presence in Texas with our new center in Corsicana, which will allow us to serve more women with essential mammography and breast health services,” said Grant Davies, president and chief executive officer of Solis Mammography. “In partnership with Navarro Regional Hospital, we will provide breast care in a welcoming, spa-like facility.”
“As a hospital, we are continually looking at how we can improve access to healthcare in Corsicana,” said Curt Junkins, CEO of Navarro Regional Hospital. “Solis, and the technology that it brings, is truly a game changer for the women in the community. We are excited to couple this improvement with our already terrific staff and radiologists to bring enhanced service to Corsicana.”
During the COVID-19 outbreak, heightened safety procedures are in effect. These include the screening of all Solis Mammography staff and patients at the time of arrival, face masks required for all patients, constant and vigorous cleaning of all surfaces, continued social distancing except at the point of care, and personal protective equipment for all clinical staff.
Patients can conveniently schedule a screening appointment online 24/7 and take comfort in emailed results within two business days for screening mammograms. Learn more about Solis Mammography or book an appointment online at www.solismammo.com
The Solis Mammography Corsicana center is located at 3201 W. State Highway 22; Suite 100 in Corsicana.
About Solis Mammography
Solis Mammography is a specialized healthcare provider that has been dedicated to helping women achieve and maintain breast health and peace of mind for more than 30 years and more than 5 million procedures. Headquartered in Addison, Texas, Solis operates more than 85 centers in ten major markets, including North Texas, Houston, Denver, Phoenix, Chicago, Philadelphia, Columbus, Nashville, Greensboro and Miami, and, through its affiliated brands Washington Radiology and Progressive Radiology, Washington D.C., Maryland and Virginia. The company operates both wholly owned centers and multiple successful joint venture partnerships with large hospital systems and prominent medical institutions. For more information, visit SolisMammo.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram LinkedIn and Twitter.
