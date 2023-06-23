From Staff Reports
Song Fest, a fundraiser benefiting arts scholarships, was set to perform at the Cassaro Winery in Corsicana on Friday June 23. The event has been postponed and will be moved to a later date due to the recent severe storms this week.
Frank Hull, Chairman of the Hull Creative Arts Foundation, released this statement:
"Song Fest at Cassaro winery has been postponed for a later date.
With everyone dealing with the aftermath of Thursday's storm, we felt it best to try again when things settle down not only for us, but for the community.
New date coming soon."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.