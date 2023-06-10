Song Fest, a fundraiser benefiting arts scholarships, is set for 6 to 10 p.m. Friday, June 23 at the Cassaro Winery outdoor patio at 211 S. Beaton St. in Corsicana.
Wine bar and food available from Cassaro. $20 donation appreciated at the door. Each donation will be eligible to win a fabulous door prize.
Artists set to perform include: Veronica Reyes Perez, Raquel Lindeman, Danny Dennie and Kevin Roberson, and a surprise guest.
******
BOX:
Song Fest
6 to 10 p.m.
Friday, June 23
Cassaro Winery
211 S. Beaton St.
******
The Hull Creative Arts Foundation was founded in 2013 in memory of the late Patricia Montgomery Hull. She was an avid supporter of the arts and her husband, Frank Hull, created the foundation in her honor to support and encourage the appreciation and education of the creative arts for the youth of Navarro County.
In order to be accepted, graduating seniors must be from a public Navarro County high school and demonstrate their love and participation in the creative arts.
The scholarship will help with the cost of pursuing a creative art major at a qualified school of higher education.
Applications may be obtained from your school guidance counselor, the school’s creative arts instructor, or directly from the HCAF Chairman by emailing hullcreativearts@yahoo.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.