The Southern Oaks Volunteer Fire Department hosted a Groundbreaking Ceremony for the FM 416 Landing Zone Thursday, June 10, on the grounds of New Hope Baptist Church on the south side of Richland-Chambers Lake.
The event featured speakers representing major donors, including New Hope Baptist Church, the Community Care Club, Navarro County Electric Co-op and Lakeside United Methodist Church and SOVFD Fire Chief Van Wagnon and Freestone County Commissioner Clyde Ridge, as well as a presentation of a donation by CCC.
Representatives of AirEvac and PHI were also recognized.
