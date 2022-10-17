A spaghetti lunch fundraiser is set for 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20 at the Navarro College Cook Education Center to benefit the family of fallen law enforcement officer Kris Matthews.
Matthews, 46, of Dawson, was recently killed in a tractor accident, leaving behind his wife of 19 years, Kami, daughter Stormi, 26, sons Jace, 11, Jaxon, 5, and granddaughter Kynsley, 10 months old.
Matthews worked as a Navarro College police officer and retired in January after 23 years with the Navarro County Sheriff’s Office. Friends and family fondly remembered him as a caring law enforcement officer, coach, school board member, husband, father and grandfather.
Plates are $10 each and include spaghetti, salad with ranch, bread and dessert. Local delivery options are available for large orders or individuals can pick up at Navarro College Cook Education Center, 3100 W Collin Street, Corsicana,.
“Kami and her family have suffered a tremendous loss,” said Kelly Lovett, event co-organizer. “Kris was a pillar in our community. He was a husband, dad, brother, and a friend to many. Help us bless this family.”
Call the Guardian Home Health office at 903-874-4777 or email hannah.estes@amedisys.com to place your order.
Contact Kelly Jo at 903-654-8727 or Jordan Golden at 903-654-8401 for donations or any additional info.
