Spay Neuter Network will host a Free Spay/Neuter Day for Navarro County Dogs and Cats in honor of Dr. Kent Rogers. Beloved Corsicana Medical Director, father, and dear friend to many. This event is for Navarro county residents only Monday, March 29 at Atwoods in Corsicana.
Surgery check-in starts at 8 a.m. with an appointment. Low-cost vaccines will also be available from 10 a.m. to noon and does not require an appointment.
“Dr. Rogers was an inspiration and his son, Mark Rogers, continues in this tradition of service as a board member with Spay Neuter Network. We are thankful we were able to raise enough funds to serve the community Dr Rogers loved so dearly,” said Jacob Carty, Communications Director for SNN.
Limited surgical space is available so residents must make an appointment at 972-472-3500 or online at spayneuternet.org. The event is for owned animals only but rescues and feral cat groups can contact them for special rates.
Spay Neuter Network also offers low-cost spay, neuter and vaccination services every month via our transport service. The shuttle picks up for surgery and vaccines monthly at Atwoods in Corsicana.
To learn more about Spay Neuter Network or donate, contact us at 972-472-3500 or www.spayneuternet.org.
About Spay Neuter Network
Spay Neuter Network’s mission is to eliminate pet overpopulation through spay/neuter, while empowering communities to care responsibly for dogs and cats. This mission is accomplished by providing free and affordable spay/neuter, wellness and vaccination services for dogs and cats across North Texas. Our goal is to reduce shelter intake and create compassionate communities free of homeless pets. Spay Neuter Network operates three spay/neuter clinics, a surgery transport service for those with limited transportation, and a Mobile Animal Spay/Neuter Hospital in the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex and surrounding 13 counties where we provide affordable pet vaccinations, sterilizations and pet care resources to more than 20 cities. Spay Neuter Network performs more than 30,000 surgeries annually and provides wellness and preventative services for an additional 50,000 pets each year at little to no cost to pet owners in North Texas.
