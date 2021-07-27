Navarro County will have 12 voting locations open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day Tuesday, July 27 for the Congressional District 6 Runoff Election.
The runoff election between Republican candidates Jake Ellzey and Susan Wright resulted from a May 1, 2021 jungle primary, where 23 candidates faced off to fill the seat left vacant following the death of Congressman Ron Wright from COVID-19 in February 2021.
According to Interim Elections Administrator Allie Thomas, 191 voters cast their ballots in-person July 19, followed by 257 July 20, 250 July 21, 291 July 22, and 310 July 23 for a total of 1,299 in-person voters and 151 by mail as of Friday evening.
There are a total of 29,673 registered voters in Navarro County, which yields a turnout of 4.82% during early voting.
