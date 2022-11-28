In the spirit of themed days around Thanksgiving, Giving Tuesday is a more recent addition, but one that comes with the hope that money, time, and generosity spent on and around Giving Tuesday will only benefit others.
Giving Tuesday was created in 2012 as a simple idea for a day that encourages people to do good. Over the past decade, this idea has grown into a global movement that inspires people to show their generosity in a variety of ways.
According to www.givingtuesday.org, on November 30, 2021, 35 million adults participated by offering gifts of time, voice, skills, goods, and money, as well as countless acts of kindness inspired by the movement.
They also state that in 2021, an estimated $2.7 Billion were donated in twenty-four hours in the U.S. alone, a 9% increase over the prior year and a 37% increase from pre-pandemic levels.
This Giving Tuesday, give of your time and talent by volunteering to a cause that means something to you. There are many local nonprofits in need of some extra hands and skills so call or go online to see what help they may need.
Give by donating money to an organization that uses funds locally to help others or donate to the Salvation Army red kettle campaign currently taking place.
If you’d rather donate goods, this time of year is wonderful for that as well and there are numerous clothing, toys, and senior citizen gift drives taking place.
Give of your voice by speaking up for a cause or learning more about something that has always been of interest to you and seeing how you can help that cause.
If nothing else, give kindness. It can be as simple as complimenting a stranger, holding the door for someone, or buying someone else’s lunch.
A decade after its grassroots beginning, Giving Tuesday is a community of millions of givers with activity in every country on every continent, with a common goal to make the world a little bit of a better place, if only for a Tuesday.
