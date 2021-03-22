The annual festival of the East Texas Square and Round Dance Association, along with the Texas State Federation of Square and Round Dancers visitation, is slated for Friday-Saturday, March 26-27. The festival, “Dance Thru the Clover to Find Your Pot of Gold,” will take place at the Knights of Columbus, 110 N. Line Street, Palestine.
Officers from the Texas State Federation of Square and Round Dancers will be present for this event.
Dave and Michelle Vieira will serve as caller and cuer, respectively, for plenty of square and round dances from 7 to 10 p.m. each night of the event. Saturday morning and afternoon will be filled with workshops, a fashion show and exhibits. An apparel vendor will also be on site.
A fully detailed program will be available at the festival.
This clean, family-friendly, fun activity, exercise and entertainment is for all ages from early teens into the nineties and keeps a person young-at-heart.
The festival is free for spectators who wish to observe the fun from the sidelines.
Those attending are requested to wear masks.
For those desiring to learn square dancing, it only takes an investment of approximately 40 hours, divided over a period of days and weeks.
For more information on the East Texas Square and Round Dance Association, or for information on lessons, visit etsrda.com.
Presidents Keith and Mary Shelby can be contacted by calling 903-824-1973 for Mary, or 903-824-1625 for Keith.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.