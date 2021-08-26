4-13-21 American Red Cross Blood Drive.jpg

St. Luke United Methodist Church and the American Red Cross will host a blood drive from 12:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 2 in the fellowship hall at 2308 Bowie Drive in Corsicana.

Please call 1-800-RED-CROSS or visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter “corsicana” to schedule an appointment.

Give blood through Sept. 30 and receive a free haircut coupon by email from Sport Clips Haircuts. Offer valid at participating locations.

